Peshawar District Girls, Boys Trials For U21 Games begins





The Peshawar District girls and boys trials in 07 female and 10 male disciplines related to the upcoming U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games kicked off on Tuesday at various locations of the Peshawar Sports Complex. PESHAWAR, (APP – UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – February 23, 2021): The Peshawar District girls and boys trials in 07 female and 10 male disciplines associated with the upcoming U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games started here at various locations of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday. Female Games director Miss Rashida Ghaznavi formally opened the day-long trials that saw more than 400 female and 540 male players turn from across the Peshawar district. District sports officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, along with male and female coaches, oversaw the trials and shortened the players for the final roster in 07 female and 10 male games. The U21 Games will start from March 30 to April 7, 2021 at various locations where more than 7,000 male and female athletes from 35 districts, including districts from the converged tribal areas, will participate. Speaking to media outlets, district officer Tehseenullah Khan said the trials are open to everyone and young people born after January 1, 2000 are eligible to participate. No department or those who receive a stipend would not be allowed. Officers from the district administration, the education department and representatives of relevant sports clubs were also present at the trials. The U21 games include 10 games for boys including hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, wushu and weightlifting, while 7 games for girls including volleyball, netball, tug of war, track and field, badminton, table tennis and cricket . A large number of players have come to Peshawar Qayyum Sports Complex for trials, which is very welcome. Peshawar’s best teams will have to prepare for the U21 competitions. Last year, Peshawar District also won the title and it is hoped that the Peshawar players will perform well this year too, ” said Female Games Director Miss Rashida Ghaznavi. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision will continue in light of the guidelines of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Sports Secretary Abid Majeed and Sports Director General Asfandyar Khan Khattak. She said the U21 Games medalists would receive a monthly sports scholarship and the gold medalists would receive Rs. 10,000, silver medal would get Rs. 8000 and a bronze medal would get Rs. 5000. At the same time, the government also makes money available to them to participate in competitions abroad. These players make the country and nation famous all over the world. In response to a question, she said billions of rupees were being spent across the province for the improvement of sports infrastructure, providing players with facilities right outside the door.

