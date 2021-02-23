Why Cubs, Anthony Rizzo, Chances of a Deal One Year After Cubs Say No

MESA, Arizona If Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $ 340 million contract extension with small market Padres, in a pandemic economy, says anything about Major League Baseball, it’s that even the owners know the pandemic didn’t kill their golden goose.

Listen, these games are doing well, said Cubs veteran All-Star Anthony Rizzo, the one-time Padre. We made a lot of money with the product, and a man like Tatis Jr. is enthusiastic about the game.

Why was Rizzo asked to comment on all that money in Monday’s game in relation to the small team with two $ 300 million contracts on the books (also Manny Machado)? Because he is one of three main Cubs players in their tenure and perhaps the most likely of some of them to find enough interfaces to get an extension with the club.

Team Chairman Jed Hoyer recently said he expects to hold talks with several Cubs about their future with the team and possible expansions.

Obviously, seeing Jeds comments and talking to Jed about the team was fun, said Rizzo, who makes $ 16.5 million this year on a team-friendly contract that he’s outperformed since signing it in 2013. Obviously everything I love about this. city, I kind of wear it on my sleeve, and I still love it. I still love our team. I still love what we do here, and keeping everything here in this building would be the smartest approach for everyone.

As for a timeline, I’m not sure. We haven’t really talked about it.

Rizzo, 31, approached the front office about an extension during the off-season a year ago and was turned down.

It made a lot of sense to try and get it done and not try to break their bank and be fair too, he said last spring. On the other hand, it didn’t make sense.

Bank shouldn’t be a problem this time, even for a Cubs-owned group denouncing the biblical industry’s losses in 2020.

If Tatis’s contract isn’t saying that much, then it is, the Cubs have three players under guaranteed contracts for next year for a total of $ 38.5 million after cost cuts and wage maneuvers this winter.

And while owners and players are both expected to strongly consider what are expected to be contentious labor negotiations in the coming year when balancing risk and reward, Rizzo could be in a unique position compared to running brothers Javy Baez and Kris Bryant in extension talks. .

He is a few years older and figures to speak of a shorter potential deal on likely more modest terms. And his relationship with the organization since his rookie year has made him a veteran clubhouse, if not a face of the franchise.

Going back to 2013, when we went through this process, it was a pretty straightforward process, said Rizzo, who now sees no difference with Hoyer at the top of the front office compared to Theo Epstein back then. There is so much history that we have and there is so much camaraderie.

It’s exciting to be in this position, and I’m grateful and healthy and just excited to play baseball and be here in spring practice and have a full spring practice and get ready for 162.

He did not rule out his willingness to continue the talks into the season if nothing is done this spring. In fact, his renewal was done in 2013 after the season started.

He also seems acutely aware of his baseball mortality, whether that’s roughly what’s left of his career or specifically his time in Chicago.

At the end of this year, I will look back without regret because you just enjoy it every day, he said. It’s too short. Life is too short. The [career in the] games too short. All clichés. But I really live my life that way.

And all that money in play? All that money the Cubs made during that six-year string of successes and gains on the field he helped create? And what its fair share of that may also be in the coming years?

Obviously, a lot was paid to play this game, he said. When the mind drifts, I still remember what I’m doing. I play baseball. I was at my cousin’s T-ball training the other day, and [recognized] the appreciation that this is what I do for a living.

I just go out and be me, and play well, and I know the money aspect and the business side will take care of itself.