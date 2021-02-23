ACC plans Syracuse to host Clemson on March 3





Syracuse, NY The Syracuse men's basketball team will host Clemson at the Carrier Dome on March 3, the ACC announced Tuesday. The March 3 game between Syracuse and Clemson is the make-up for a game originally scheduled to be played on January 12, but was postponed due to a positive Covid test within the Clemson schedule. The Clemson-Syracuse game starts at 5:00 PM and will run on the ACC network. The January 12 home game against Clemson is one of the three main home games on Syracuses' schedule to be postponed this season. Syracuse had also postponed home games against Florida State and Louisville due to problems with Covid. Syracuse has also failed to come up with road races against Wake Forest and Louisville. Getting the home game against Clemson back on the schedule could prove important for Syracuse. The Oranges record is 13-7 overall and 7-6 in the ACC after Monday night's loss to Duke. Syracuse has to beat quality opponents to boost its NCAA tournament curve and was running out of time. The Dutch will have a game against Georgia Tech on Saturday and what would be the regular season final against North Carolina in the Carrier Dome next Monday. Now, Syracuse has three games to go before the ACC tournament starts, plus the option to play one more game on March 6, the last Saturday of the regular season. Syracuse will be open on the date and may have a game if other ACC teams are unable to play that day due to Covid. Syracuse and Clemson met earlier this season and the Tigers claimed a 78-61 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum. Contact Mike Waters anytime: E-mail |Twitter MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL Kadary Richmonds one good half plus Joe Girards one bad game leads to Syracuse's loss at Duke Watch Jim Boeheims' press conference after Syracuse's loss to Duke SU lacks an opportunity to boost resume with a loss to Duke Duke buries Syracuse under avalanche of 3-point shots (Donna Ditotas quick hits) ESPN's Jay Bilas Speaks to Jim Boeheim: There was really no air to purify







