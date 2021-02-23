Cricket Australia will restrict the use of its players for advertising during IPL 2021





Cricket Australia (CA) does not want its players to appear in ads for betting, fast food, alcohol and tobacco brands during the next edition of the Indian Premier League. The 14th Indian Premier League is scheduled for the second week of April and a good number of Australian cricketers, including big-time signings Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson, will be part of the action. According to cricbuzz.com, in a recent opinion to all IPL franchises, the BCCI quoted Cricket Australia (CA) as saying, “A full team photo – for use only by the sponsors of the relevant IPL team in print media in India. photo must not contain the name or brand name of a company primarily engaged in alcohol, fast food / fast food restaurants, tobacco or betting. “ Among other restrictions, CA said that no more than one player from a Big Bash League (BBL) side and a state team should be used in advertising campaigns. The BCCI email stated: “Cricket Australia has imposed the following restrictions on the use of Australian players by franchisees in advertising and / or promotional material: in any specific advertising or promotional activity involving an Australian player (in any medium including TV, radio , press, outdoor, internet, point of sale or on-pack advertising) … “… Each franchisee may only use: (a) no more than 1 player who has a central contract with Cricket Australia; and / or; (b) no more than 1 Australian player from the same Australian state; and (c) no more than 1 Australian player from the same Big Bash team … “ As many as 19 Australians – Steven Smith, Maxwell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Richardson, Rilie Meredith, Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Chris Lynn, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Andrew Tye, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh – will play in IPL 2021. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been customized by Business Standard personnel; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

