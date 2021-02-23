Bill Belichick to Participate in 5th Women’s Careers in Football Forum





NEW YORK (February 23, 2021) The NFL is hosting the fifth annual Women’s Careers in Football Forum from Feb. 24-25 as part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion. The Forum will connect 40 women, 75% of whom are women of color, with leaders in professional football to help those women build networks and relationships in coaching, scouting and football operations. Attendees participating in the two-day virtual event will attend panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking activities with executives, coaches, industry experts, and hiring managers representing organizations such as the NFL and Women Leaders in College Sports. Most participants currently work in entry-level college football roles and will learn more about where their experiences can lead them in professional football. Since 2017, the forum has been helping to help develop a more diverse talent pipeline by connecting women of high potential with career opportunities in football. In the past four years, 118 opportunities have emerged for women in football. Previous forum participants include: Brown University Quarterbacks Coach Heather Marini, the first female positional coach in the history of the sport; Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust, the first female positional coach in the NFL; San Francisco 49ers Pro Personnel Analyst Salli Clavelle, the NFL’s first black female scout; and Washington Football Team Assistant Running Backs Coach Jennifer King, the League’s first black female coach. Featured speakers include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jane Skinner Goodell, NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte, as well as three club owners, seven head coaches and six general managers listed below. Dee Haslam, Cleveland Browns Manager and Principal Partner Sheila Ford Hamp, Owner and President of Detroit Lions Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Co-Owner of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chairman of Glazer Vision Foundation Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins Bill Belichick, New England Patriots Robert Saleh, New York Jets Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Nick Caserio, Houston Texans Jon Robinson, Tennessee Titans John Light, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

