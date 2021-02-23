UK Prime Minister announces resumption of outdoor tennis in the UK on March 29

Andy Murray (left) and Feliciano Lopez (right) of Spain in action on their way to winning the Fever Tree Championship at Queen’s Club. EPA-EFE / WILL OLIVER

In a sure sign of spring approaching, tennis returns to the UK next month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that outdoor tennis could resume in the United Kingdom from March 29.

We are pleased that there is now a clear date when outdoor tennis in England can resume, ”said a spokesman for LTA. “We know that sport plays a key role in supporting the physical and mental health of the country, so its return will give a boost to the whole country, which is very welcome. It is clear that tennis is by nature a socially detached and safe activity and so we would have liked to see the restrictions lifted immediately and advocated for this. However, we are now focused on supporting venues, coaches, officials and players to prepare for the return of outdoor tennis on 29thMarch.

“It is also important that indoor facilities can reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. Much of the nationwide network of indoor tennis facilities has faced real financial challenges, so it is vital that we protect these community resources to avoid permanent closure, and we are happy to work with the government on this. “

The LTA said plans for fans to return to Queen’s Club and Wimbledon are “welcome.”

“Initial plans for the return of spectators to sports stadiums are also welcome, and we will continue to work closely with the government ahead of the LTA’s summer lawn events,” said an LTA spokesman. “We will share more information with tennis fans in due course.





