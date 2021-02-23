WASA beats Crusaders in the table tennis competition





Sport Jelani Beckles

Curtis Humphreys – NATIONAL player Curtis Humphreys won both his games on Monday to keep WASA close to the fight in the 2021 TT Champions League (TTCL) Table Tennis with a win over Solo Crusaders at Calvary Community Center, Arima. WASA got off to the perfect start when Humphreys defeated N’Kosi Rouse in three games 11-6, 11-8, 11-8. However, Anthony Brown leveled the series for Crusaders as he passed Humphreys’ brother Alaric 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8. WASA regained the lead as Kyle Borneo fought hard to pass Andrew Alexander in five games 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9. The second game for Humphreys was unlike his first, with Brown showing tremendous resistance to take the game to five games. Humphreys saw another sweep as he advanced 11-8, 11-7, but Brown squared the game by winning the next two games 7-11, 5-11 to set up a thrilling decider. The fifth and final game was fought fiercely with Humphreys sealing the win and the series for WASA with an 11-8 result. Humphreys won the TTCL Toppers MVP award for his two wins. WASA is now third in the standings of seven teams with 15 points, behind Crusaders (15 points) and Queen’s Park (16 points). Hillview Renegades are fourth with 14 points, Southerners are fifth with 12 points, D’Abadie Youths are sixth with eight points and Servivors are at the bottom of the table with eight points.









