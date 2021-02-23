Blues’ Gunnarsson out for season; Barbashev has had ankle surgery





St. Louis Blues got more bad injury news on Tuesday with the message that defender Carl Gunnarsson will no longer play this season and that attacker Ivan Barbashev will be out for at least six weeks. Gunnarsson injured his right knee when he got tangled with Kings forward Gabe Vilardi halfway through a 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles on Monday evening. Barbashev underwent surgery on his left ankle on Tuesday morning and will be reevaluated in early April. Carl Gunnarsson leaves under the guidance of trainers after an obvious lower body injury.

Current: FSGO – https://t.co/l36bamqlKT#stlblues pic.twitter.com/MRlrqC7rle – FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) February 23, 2021 St. Louis already had no winger Vladimir Tarasenko, forwards Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak, and No. 1 defender Colton Parayko. Gunnarsson and Barbashev’s additional injuries will further test the depth of the Blues. It’s the situation we found ourselves in, said coach Craig Berube after an optional workout. We just have to go ahead and play and win a few games. ” Carl Gunnarsson’s seasonal injury has been disappointing for the #stlbluesBerube: “We are losing a great teammate, a great guy and a really good hockey player to us.” pic.twitter.com/apNZNibNMJ – FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) February 23, 2021 The Blues are a long way from their June 2019 Stanley Cup party after letting captain Alex Pietrangelo leave in free agency, losing Alex Steen to retirement due to a back injury, and playing all season without Tarasenko following another surgery on his left shoulder. Then came Bozak’s injury from a major blow, Thomas ‘broken hand, Schwartz’ lower body injury and Parayko’s upper body injury. Bozak skates and seems the closest to return; Berube had no updates on Schwartz or Parayko. We just have to keep grinding through this and keep working together, Berube said. “The most important thing is just stick together as a team, make sure we do that, and guys who go into the lineup get a chance to play. We need everyone to come forward. ” One of those players who need the Blues to get up is forward Mackenzie MacEachern, who called losing Gunnarsson a sad day for the team. “In terms of defense, there is more of a burden for young players Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman. She and other guys out there now, Berube said. They don’t have to come in and be special. They just asked them to come in and do the work they were asked to do. St. Louis has lost two in a row, but remains in second place in the West Division. Tarasenko is skating and general manager Doug Armstrong has said he expects the 29-year-old Russian to be back well before the end of the regular season, which runs until the beginning of May.







