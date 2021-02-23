The Washington football team will keep its name until 2021 and will reveal a new identity in 2022

Washington won its first NFC East title in six years, debuting with a new nickname in 2020, marking a victorious start to the franchise as the Washington Football Team. That run will likely only last one more season, thanks to an announcement from the the club’s official re-branding websiteBuilt in 2020 after the team discontinued its former nickname that was a stain against indigenous peoples – and the franchise nickname since 1933 – the site revealed this week that the Washington Football Team will keep its name until 2021, then reveal a new identity for it. season 2022.
“We have switched from our old name,” the site reads. “Now is the time to write a new legacy. The future of Washington Football arrives in 2022.”
The team is asking for input from fans about its new identity before the 2020 season, and the club has done so outlined the next steps for renaming: “We will implement everything we hear through research to refine our choices and find the best approach to our new identity. … After making a decision, we will work with Nike, the NFL and our internal team to starting to bring that new identity to life on the field and beyond. “
Prior to the reveal of the current name, the franchise has reportedly limited its search to a handful of potential replacement names, including “Warriors,” “Red Tails,” “RedHawks” and “Americans.” Washington Football Team was rolled out as a temporary replacement to team chairman Jason Wright hinted during the 2020 season that it would be a daunting task to complete a new identity completely by 2021. That could be in part because Washington retained its original colors during the transition to the Washington Football Team, while an entirely new identity could have a more substantial redesign.
