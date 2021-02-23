Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could monitor ownership of the Washington Football Team, according to the report

Months after the Washington Football Team minority stakeholders reportedly began pressuring owner Daniel Snyder to sell the franchise, a man could be fishing to take the club out of Snyder’s hands. According to Front Office Sports’ AJ PerezJeff Bezos, the CEO of billionaire Amazon, is interested in owning an NFL team and has now circled Washington as part of “ his private wish list. ”
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported in late 2019 that Bezos began looking into a possible purchase of an NFL team, noting that the businessman “had a close relationship with several current owners” and “received strong support within the league for eventually join their ranks ”. 57-year-old Bezos, who also owns it The Washington Post, had specifically spent “significant time” with current owners, including Snyder, according to La Canfora, with the intention of targeting future team sales.
According to Front Office Sports, Snyder’s own franchise has at least loose ties with Bezos. Bezos’s attorney, Perez reports, recently spoke with Moag & Co., the Baltimore-based investment bank that in 2020 “was in charge of the sale of part of the team.” Snyder himself has reportedly claimed that Dwight Schar, one of the team’s three minority stakeholders led a “extortion campaign” to get Snyder off his hands during a tumultuous 2020 season off the field.
Snyder has reportedly previously stated that he has no intention of selling the Washington Football Team, which he has owned since 1999. Bezos and his lawyers, meanwhile, did not respond to requests for comment from Front Office Sports. However, the Amazon CEO has growing ties to the purchasing industry in Washington, DC The mail in 2013 and, four years later, Arlington, Virginia, as the location for Amazon’s second headquarters. Bezos also bought a Washington mansion in 2016, according to Front Office Sports.