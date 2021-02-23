WynnBET partners with Data Company, Genius Sports Group





WynnBET has made great strides in 2021 as the legalization of sports betting takes off in 20 states. They are the gaming division of Wynn Resorts and have started their own mobile casino and sportsbook app. As operating licenses continue to roll out in multiple states, WynnBET has made sure to get their foot in the door. Currently, their largest markets are Colorado, Michigan, and New Jersey, but more states will be launched soon. Sportsbooks need a credible and reliable data provider and they have recently partnered with Genius Sports Group, a data management company that works with more than 500 sports organizations. This partnership will allow WynnBet to add numerous offerings to their current product as they progress to other legalized sports betting states. WynnBET & Genius Sports Partnership Genius Sports Group announced a partnership with WynnBET this month. Genius Sports will now provide LiveData and LiveTrading services to WynnBet in the states of New Jersey, Colorado and Michigan. This provides data and stability for in-game gambling experiences. While WynnBet is looking to expand their market in the United States, they will also receive data services for more than 100 international football, hockey, basketball, volleyball and table tennis leagues. WynnBET expanding its sports betting product is a big win for the company, especially when it comes to competing with other leading sportsbooks such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Upgrading their live betting platform is also a win for the company as it is becoming a popular way to bet on sports. As they expand to more states, WynnBet will be able to help provide an already comprehensive platform of sports offerings in the short and long term. How NASCAR Benefits Under the agreement, there is a NASCAR solution product that will allow WynnBET to offer more than 15 in-race bets during the 2021 Cup Series, and that includes the Daytona 500. WynnBET will join a few states where NASCAR is very popular and has its own racetracks. Genius Sports offers a NASCAR product that provides their data and technology to provide timely updates to enable betting during races. Like PGA, NASCAR has expressed a desire for sports betting to aid revenue and fan growth. About Genius Sports With the demand for sports data at an unprecedented level, Genius Sports has become one of the largest providers of sports data. They were founded in 2000 and have used their technology in more than 150 countries around the world. To put it in laments terms, they collect and distribute live data and video. They have partnered with more than 500 sports organizations such as the NBA, Premier League and PGA Tour. They are also proud of their support, which is crucial when used for live in-game betting, such as with WynnBET. Genius Sports also partners with sports leagues to help them build revenue and fan engagement based on the data they collect. The offering of more than 500 sports organizations really makes them an international company, and this creates endless possibilities for sportsbooks who want to expand their sports offerings both standard and live.







