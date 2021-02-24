Penn State football tight ends coach Ty Howle steps up into role building on already laid foundation | Penn State Football News

While Penn State has always been Linebacker U, the program has changed somewhat over the past decade and has frankly been more of a tight factory in recent years.

That distinction regarding the success of Nittany Lion’s tight ends could now also apply to the coaching staff, with coach Tyler Bowen leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars after last season.

But the next man in line, former Nittany Lion player and captain Ty Howle, met with the media on Tuesday to discuss what he plans to bring to the program next season and for years to come.

And while Howle worked as an offensive analyst at James Franklins last year, he talked about how ready he is to take up a bigger role within the workforce this year.

Obviously, as the job coach Franklin and his staff did from 2014, they’ve done an incredible job of really bringing Penn State back to national exposure, Howle said. It was fun to watch from afar and now of course fun to be a part of what’s going on.

I am excited for the future.

While Howle is now tasked with providing a young, sleek end room with plenty of potential talent, he plans to change very little in the culture surrounding the group.

Since the environment that Bowen created was ideal, that includes preparation and trust among other qualities that align with Franklin.

I’ve learned a lot from it [Bowen] and of course worked very closely with him last season, Howle said. Tyler is a great relationship guy, and I think he’s taking that to Jacksonville where he makes guys believe and buy in what he’s learning, and of course that starts with knowing what he’s talking about.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

The Penn State Board of Trustees approved $ 48.3 million renovations and expansions to the Las …

In addition to his strong sense of the position, Howle also wants to match Bowen’s little things like his communication skills and sincere personality.

It cares about people off the field, developing that relationship and trust with guys, Howle said. So I think that will pass with him, and it’s something I’m going to do too.

In addition to his concern for players both on and off the field, Howle discussed what his biggest goals are in his new position.

While he is aware that wins and losses are, of course, the most critical aspect of any new coaching role, he says ensuring his rigorous goals of becoming successful people is one of his top priorities in the new role.

I measure success by the kind of men we’ll be producing here from Penn State, and that was something when I was a player that was always talked about, Howle said. Obviously we are measured by wins and losses, and you have to produce on Saturday, but I also still want to see that the guys who will be in the tight room in 10 years from now are still producing like dad.

I truly believe my job as a coach is to help those guys achieve their goals and dreams, be it athletic, academic, social, and bring those guys where they can’t take themselves.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State is ready to replace a defensive assistant as the coaching carousel continues to spi …