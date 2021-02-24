Community Cricket Awards | Cricket Tasmania





Staff Writer for Cricket Tasmania

The annual National Community Cricket Awards recognize some of the county’s top grassroots cricket volunteers, programs and initiatives. The first step of the award process is the state and territory nominations, and while the past year has been one like no other, we know there are a lot of hard-working people and clubs out there who have done their best to keep cricket going. under incredibly difficult circumstances. Nominations are possible in the following categories: Community Match Official of the Year A referee or match official (such as a scorer) who sets a good example in defending safe, fair and enjoyable cricket for all. Community Coach of the year A coach who illustrates coaching ‘The Australian Way’. Someone who has gone above and beyond to ensure that participants are supported to develop their skills as well as a lifelong love of cricket ‘ Club of the year A community cricket club that actively creates a welcoming environment and strives for sustainable participation and growth through good governance, volunteer support and inclusive field programs. Young community leader A young person (under the age of 25) who positively impacts those around them through their leadership outside the field in volunteering. Initiative for women and girls This award aims to celebrate the excellent delivery of female-based experiences by finding smart or innovative ways to engage and grow their program. Initiative for technology and media An individual, club, or association that has used technology to bond with its members, either by reducing the time of volunteering, connecting members through social media, or by enhancing the experience of participants . Initiative for Inclusion and Diversity of the Year This award is designed to recognize the excellent delivery of diverse and inclusive experiences by finding smart and innovative ways to engage and expand their offerings. Cricket in schools A school, ambassador or initiative that celebrates the connection between school, student and the wider cricket community.

Indoor facility of the year An indoor facility that embraces the connection with the community and cricket to provide the best programming experience to its participants. Partnership with the community This award recognizes excellent leadership and support in building community-based partnerships that deliver positive results for the cricket community (eg, local government, multiple sports clubs, non-profit community groups, etc.) Junior Cricket Initiative of the Year This award is to recognize the excellent delivery of junior cricket experiences by finding smart and innovative ways to engage and grow their junior offering, with a focus on education, fun and social connection.

Association of the year A cricket association that is actively working to create a sustainable competition that offers everyone the opportunity to play cricket

Close nominations Wednesday 3 March 2020 so if you haven’t already done so, make sure you get your nominations through the nomination form below: Nomination form – TAS

