John Roach, the only person to play football for Highland Park, SMU and the Dallas Cowboys, dies at the age of 87





Little about John Roach was fleeting. The former Cowboys quarterback and ex-mayor of University Park maintained friendships that, in several instances, lasted more than 70 years. A monthly poker game that began at SMU with college buddies has largely continued for over 60 years, with betting limits not wavering from nickels, dimes and quarters. He and his wife Patsy, whom he met in college, celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in December. Pork ribs were one of his grill specialties. He cooked them slowly, of course. Like elements of his life, his legacy will endure over time. Roach peacefully accepted a stage IV cancer diagnosis in January, declined aggressive treatment options at the age of 87, and told loved ones he was ready for heaven. He died on Thursday, three days after moving from his old University Park home to a hospice. He was just a man of great integrity, said son Doug Roach. He was very humble. He was a great dad to my sister (Kaki) and me. John Roach went to the NFL as the Chicago Cardinals third-round pick in 1956. While debuting at the punt, he primarily played quarterback during an eight-year NFL career. He supported Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr from 1961 to 1963 under coach Vince Lombardi and won two league championships there. In 1964, Roach thought he was done with football. He is retired. He joined an investment firm. Then Cowboys coach Tom Landry called him together in August after an injury to quarterback Don Meredith. He started four games. Roach remains the only person to play football for each of the Highland Park High School, SMU, and the Dallas Cowboys. He is the first of three players in Cowboys history to wear No. 12. Punter Ron Widby, who passed away on December 22, wore No. 12 in 1968. Quarterback Roger Staubach arrived a year later and began a Pro Football Hall of Fame career that led to unofficial retirements. Roach enjoyed hosting friends and relatives at a lakeside family home in East Texas. Its ashes are suitable to be scattered there. Roach wasn’t one to bother. He asked loved ones not to praise him at a funeral. He often played down his own achievements. He often claimed that he deserved no special credit when approached. But one certainly suits him. In 2008, the community track in Germany Park in University Park was named the John Roach Track in recognition of his contributions. Roach, a captain of his preparatory team, was a member of the Board of Directors of University Park from 1984 to 1988 and mayor from 1988 to 1992. Embraced and enjoyed by community members, this great loop is continuous and sustainable. Like the life of Roach himself. Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here Find more SMU coverage from The Dallas Morning News here Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos