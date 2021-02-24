Save $ 129 on this outdoor table tennis table and upgrade your patio for $ 371

Amazon offers the Stiga XTR Series Table Tennis Table For $ 371.10 shippedNormally, the sale sells for $ 500, but today’s deal marks a new low we’ve been following and is the best available. If you are a ping pong fan this table is perfect for you. It is durable and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its all-weather performance. It is delivered 95% assembled, which allows for a QuickPlay installation of 10 minutes. When done, it folds up and is ultra-compact, making it super easy to store. Reviewed 4.5 / 5 stars
Since you’re essentially saving $ 130 on the regular rate here, why not put a little of that extra cash to use? The JP WinLook Ping Pong Paddle Set is available on Amazon for $ 22 Prime shipped when you cut the coupon on the pageThis gives you four extra paddles, a carrying case and eight more ping pong balls. Plus, for just $ 12 Prime shipped more, you can get one 60 extra ping pong balls and make sure you never run out.
If it’s still too cold to get out and play, Sony has you covered. The company today relaunched its COVID-19 Play At Home program and offers Ratchet & Clank for it free and much more. Obviously this is locked to PlayStation, so if you have another console you’ll want to check out our apps and games guide for other great deals.
More about Stigas Table Tennis Table:
- PERFECT ADDITION TO ANY OUTDOOR PATIO SET Durable outdoor table tennis table, perfect for the patio or garage
- BUILT DURABLE Specifically designed and manufactured to withstand the elements.
- PERFORMANCE IN ALL WEATHER CONDITIONS Aluminum composite top offers excellent playability with performance in all weather conditions
