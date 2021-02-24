Knicks Takeaways of Tuesday’s 114-106 loss to Warriors, including no answers for Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry drives past Nerlens Noel

The Knicks welcomed fans to Madison Square Garden for the first time this season, but it was the Warriors who spoiled the occasion with a 114-106 victory.

Five things you should know about Tuesday’s game

1. With a limited number of fans in The Garden for the first time this season for the first time this season, the Warriors got to a quick 6-0 run on a pair of three-pointers, Julius Randle, now officially an All-Star selection, got the Knicks on the board with a fadeaway jumper.

But the Warriors started 4-for-7 from outside the arc, while the Knicks missed their first two deep tries, giving Golden State an early lead. Randle (nine points) and Elfrid Payton (10 points) launched the attack early for the Knicks, but the Warriors took a 36-31 lead to second.

2. The Knicks answered back to start the second period, marked by a Obi Toppin alley-oop slam that gave the Knicks a 42-40 lead. Toppin had a very nice run in the second period, defended well and also showed some moves in the low post, he finished with his left hand over Andrew Wiggins.

The Knicks bench was excellent in the first half, which was the highlight Derrick Rose, who scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with six assists. Rose, Payton and Randle all scored double digits and the Knicks took 59-55 points in the break.

3. The Warriors came out with fireworks in the third, scoring the first eight runs of the quarter, five of which came from Stephen Curry. The Knicks then lost their cool a little, as did both Tom Thibodeau and Randle picked up technical fouls on the same game, an offensive rebound by Noel for which an offensive foul was called.

Golden State pushed their lead to 13 points, with Curry leading, but the Knicks cut the lead to six, thanks to Randle and Alec Burks hit a trio of threes. Curry was just a little too much in the quarter, though, as he scored 15 points in the quarter, giving Golden State a 94-85 lead to three, wiping out a four point lead for Knicks at half time by being 39-26 in the frame. .

Story continues

4. In the fourth, the Knicks started to chip away from the lead when Curry went to the bench. A Toppin three with exactly seven minutes to go brought the Knicks back to 95-92 within three. Later in the quarter, Payton turned one-and-one, bringing the Knicks back to 97-95 within two points. Randle tied the floor next time to cap out a 10-2 Knicks run.

But immediately Curry put the Warriors on a three with about three and a half minutes to go. Then, with the Warriors leading two, Curry hit a float in the lane and made contact with the free throw to push the lead to five with just over a minute to go.

The Warriors hit their free throws along the trajectory and advanced to victory. Randle meanwhile took his second technical practice with 17.5 seconds to go.

5. Looking at the box score, Randle led the way for New York with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Payton had 20 points and four assists, while Rose had 16 points off the bench. The Knicks as a team shot just 39.2 percent, and were just 11 of 29 from three-point reach.

Curry finished with 37 points, followed by Kelly Oubre Jr. is 19 points.

Highlights

What’s next

The Knicks will be back on the floor at MSG on Thursday, when they host the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m.