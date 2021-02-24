Weber State football: Game week features the first depth chart of the season; up to 5,000 fans at home games | Weber State

Weber State released its first depth map of the spring 2021 football season on Tuesday, announcing that up to 5,000 fans will be able to play home football games.
The six-game season, postponed from fall 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, kicks off Saturday and Weber State is on track to play Idaho State. But on March 13, WSU will welcome fans to the home opener against UC Davis in the first of three home games of the regular season with playoff games to follow.
Junior running back Josh Davis expressed excitement that his family will be able to see him play this spring.
“When they’re here and see me doing what I like, that’s a really important thing,” Davis said. “Having fans here, everything they bring to football is great, but just all your loved ones watching you and supporting you, it’s the best thing ever.”
Fans attending must wear masks during each match and will be seated at a distance. No concessions are sold and a clear bag policy is enforced. A limit of 5,000 fans is approximately 30% of the seating capacity at Stewart Stadium.
Head coach Jay Hill said having at least some fans out there, and parents of players, is a “critical part” of college football.
“I’m really happy and I know the administration has fought hard for it. I felt like that was something we had to fight for. The players deserve to play in front of fans, and these parents deserve to go to their sons. play, “Hill said.” I was glad the administration got it done. With all the protocols and everything going on, it looks like it’s going to happen. ”
WSU is scheduled to host UC Davis on March 13, Northern Arizona on March 27, and Idaho State on April 10. All matches start at 1:00 PM. Those who are not present can watch the matches on KJZZ TV in Utah, or stream them on Pluto TV channel 1054.
Tickets can be purchased for a single game or for the regular season of three games, WSU said in its announcement. Tickets are sold in pairs weberstatetickets.com, or in other group sizes by calling 801-626-8500.
DEPTH MAP RELEASED
College football coaches have favorite words. Some of those words may depend on the coach, but many likely share favorites such as effort, pizzazz, chemistry.
In the mix: the word “or.”
WSU has released its first depth chart of the 2021 spring season and, somewhat as expected, “or” will appear in the very first position on the sheet, with the quarterback. Junior Randall Johnson and freshman Bronson Barron were listed as co-starters at the quarterback as the Wildcats prepare to face Idaho State for the team’s first soccer game in 435 days.
It will be the 60th meeting of all time between the schools; Weber State has a 44-15 advantage.
Other Depth Map Notes: Ethan Atagi joins his brother, Noah, as the Bonneville High brothers, starting from the offensive tackle positions for WSU, joining an experienced crew of Ben Bos, Ty Whitworth and Hyrum Tapusoa. Ethan transferred from BYU after serving a mission; Noah started on the O-line last season.
Sophomore Jordan Lutui starts on the right. Junior end McKade Mitton will miss the spring season with an injury, sources told the Standard-Examiner. Lutui and the prolific George Tarlas replace Jonah Williams and Adam Rodriguez on the end points.
Desmond Williams has the starting place on strong safety. The Boise State junior transfer missed the 2019 season with an ACL tear.
Below is the depth chart, with the starters listed first, unless the pairs are listed with ‘or’. Between attack and defense, WSU returns 16 starters.
VIOLATION
QB: Bronson Barron (Fr.) OR Randall Johnson (Jr.)
RB: Josh Davis (Jr.) / Dontae McMillan (Fr.)
WR: Rashid Shaheed (Sr.) / Devon Cooley (Jr.)
WR: David Ames (Sr.) / Haze Hadley (So.)
WR: Ty MacPherson (Jr.) / Jon Christensen (So.)
TO: Justin Malone (Jr.) / Hayden Meacham (So.)
LT: Noah Atagi (So.) / George Barrera (So.)
LG: Hyrum Tapusoa (Jr.) / Trevor Szilagyi (So.)
C.: Ben Bos (Sr.) / Meleke Tauteoli (So.)
RG: Ty Whitworth (Sr.) / Creston Cooledge (Jr.)
RT: Ethan Atagi (So.) / Braydin Shipp (Fr.)
DEFENSE
FROM: George Tarlas (Jr.) / Mitchel Maxfield (Fr.)
DT: Jared Schiess (Sr.) / Jayden Palauni (Jr.) OR Doug Schiess (So.)
DT: Sione Lapuaho (Jr.) / Kalisi Moli (So.)
FROM: Jordan Lutui (Sun) / Andrew Dean (Sun)
MLB: Noah Vaea (Jr.) / BJ Taufalele (Sr.)
SLB: Raoul Johnson (So.) OR Winston Reid (Jr.)
WLB: Conner Mortensen (Sr.) / Sherwin Lavaka (Sr.)
CB: Marque Collins (Jr.) / Josh Olave (Sr.)
FS: Preston Smith (Sr.) OR Ja’Kobe Harris (So.) / Naseme Colvin (So.)
SS: Desmond Williams (Jr.) / Aaron Sessions (Jr.)
CB: Eddie Heckard (So.) / Kamden Garrett (So.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Kyle Thompson (Fr.)
Kick-off: Riley Erickson (So.)
Punter: Mackenzie Morgan (Jr.)
Long snapper: Aaron Sessions (Jr.) OR Logan Snyder (Fr.)
Holder: Mackenzie Morgan (Jr.)
Kick back: Rashid Shaheed (Sr.) / Haze Hadley (So.)
Kick back: Rashid Shaheed (Sr.) / Josh Davis (Jr.) OR Dave Jones (Sr.)