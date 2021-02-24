No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis beats No. 16 Kentucky 6-1 in home opener





No. 10 Texas A & MCOLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team topped No. 16 Kentucky 6-1 at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Tuesday in their first home game of the season. A&M improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in league games, while the Wildcats dropped to 11-2 and 1-1 in the conference this season. The Maroon & White jumped on the Wildcats to open the game and secure the colon for _ time in seven games this season. A & Ms duo of Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson, national number 48, beat British Gabriel Diallo and Cesar Bourgois 6-1 on lane one. Aggie pair Noah Schachter and Hady Habib took the first point of the match with a 6-3 win on lane two over Liam Draxl and Alexandre LeBlanc. The Aggies claimed four of the six first sets in singles to keep the scoreboard pressure on the visitors. Kentucky scored its lone run of the day with a win on track three before the Aggies rattled out five consecutive wins. No. 14 Habib topped Diallo 6-3, 6-3 on lane two to push the Aggies forward 2-1 before No. 116 Schachter posted a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 result on lane four over No. 23 Joshua Lapadat. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot took the win for the Aggies with an impressive 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 45 Draxl. A & Ms Raphael Perot and Guido Marson followed with victories to make the final score 6-1 in favor of the home side. NEXT ONE The Aggies stay home for a weekend of SEC action as No. 20 South Carolina and No. 11 Florida return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the second consecutive season. A&M will take on the Gamecocks on Friday at 6pm (Feb. 26) and the Gators at 1pm on Sunday (Feb. 28). FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN POST MATCH QUOTES Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach At the game This was a very good home win as I thought the conditions were very difficult today. The wind was a bit swirling and I thought we did well by jumping on it in the doubles to put us in the lead. From there it was a fight with a pair of tiebreakers heading our way on lanes one and six. Our guys have done a good job of coping well with the circumstances and facing setbacks. We know that Kentucky is a really good team and that we can face those kinds of setbacks and get through that makes for a really great team win. Results of tennis matches Kentucky vs Texas A&M 2/23/2021 at BCS, TX (Mitchell Tennis Center) # 10 Texas A&M 6, # 16 Kentucky 1 Singles competition 1. # 4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) beats. # 45 Liam Draxl (UK) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 2. # 14 Hady Habib (TAMU) defeated. Gabriel Diallo (UK) 6-3, 6-3 3. Cesar Bourgois (UK) def. # 33 Carlos Aguilar (GUEST) 6-3, 6-1 4. # 116 Noah Schachter (TAMU) defeated. # 123 Joshua Lapadat (UK) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Yasha Zemel (UK) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 6. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Mathis Moysan (UK) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-5) Double competition 1. # 48 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (GUEST) defeated. Gabriel Diallo / Cesar Bourgois (UK) 6-2 2. Noah Schachter / Hady Habib (TAMU) defeats. Liam Draxl / Alexandre Leblanc (UK) 6-3 3. Pierce Rollins / Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. Yasha Zemel / Joshua Lapadat (UK) 4-3, unfinished Match Notes: Kentucky 11-2, 1-1; National ranking # 16 Texas A&M 6-1, 2-0; National ranking # 10 Order of arrival: Doubles (1,2); Singles (3,2,4,1,6,5)







