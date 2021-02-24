Test Great’s brutal swipe at Marnus Labuschagne

Ian Chappell has objected to Marnus Labuschagne’s habit of lingering in the middle after he gets divorced. Photo: Getty

Star Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has found himself in the crosshairs of Ian Chappell, with the stellar Test pushing for the Queenslander to leave the field faster when handed out.

Labuschagne has established himself as one of the country’s top hitters, but the bustling Queenslander often wears his heart on his sleeve in the middle.

The Bulls batsman was at the center of a controversial incident in the recent Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart, where he reacted with disgust after being handed out.

The 26-year-old quit what he thought was the wrong referee decision and then blew up, before trudging back to the pavilion in anger.

Labuschagne was caught left on a ball by Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster who defeated the right-handed bat.

The Bulls batsman cast several bewildered looks at the referee before shaking his head all the way back to the barns.

The incident was eerily similar to the one involving NSW’s Steve Smith, who was also nasty with what he thought was a dud umpiring decision.

Chappell says Labuschagne, in particular, is a serial offender when it comes to staying in the middle longer than he should.

The former Australian captain insists the batsman must accept the decisions of the referees – regardless of the circumstances – and leave the field immediately.

Many players from around the world take an inordinate amount of time to leave the crease when they come out, Chappell told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports.

Marnus is a bad example that he takes forever to get off the field, but he’s not alone, and there are plenty of others and from other countries.

DRS encourages players to ‘enter into discussion with the referees’

Virat Kohli was also convicted of a dismissal in the recent Test series against England, where he was bowled clean by spinner Moeen Ali.

The Indian captain seemingly refused to accept his resignation and demanded that the referees check the replays before finally walking back to the pavilion.

Chappell says he thinks it is becoming an alarming trend in modern cricket that players question referees.

I just don’t understand. You have never had so many police officers on a cricket field: umpires, third umpires, fourth umpires.

Marnus Labuschagne was chosen for his reactions to firings during the beating. Photo: Getty

It’s time for them to say, Hey listen, what’s going on? When you are exhausted, get on your bike and get on your bike very quickly.

While the Sheffield Shield doesn’t use DRS, Chappell says its introduction into other leagues has created a disturbing dynamic between player and official.

In the era I grew up in, one of the first things you were told is the referee is right and you don’t argue with the referee, Chappell said.

They brought in the DRS system, which basically tells the players to argue with the referees.

I think back to when I played when I got out, I wanted to get off the ground ASAP.

I think some of them are looking around, looking at the big screen and so on.

