Sports
Test Great’s brutal swipe at Marnus Labuschagne
Star Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has found himself in the crosshairs of Ian Chappell, with the stellar Test pushing for the Queenslander to leave the field faster when handed out.
Labuschagne has established himself as one of the country’s top hitters, but the bustling Queenslander often wears his heart on his sleeve in the middle.
SOMETHING IS ON: Aussie outcast at the center of a stunning claim
‘CLOSE NOTICE’: Smith’s lukewarm response to the future captain
‘BEST EVER’: Nathan Lyon dazzles with an act never seen before
The Bulls batsman was at the center of a controversial incident in the recent Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart, where he reacted with disgust after being handed out.
The 26-year-old quit what he thought was the wrong referee decision and then blew up, before trudging back to the pavilion in anger.
Labuschagne was caught left on a ball by Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster who defeated the right-handed bat.
The Bulls batsman cast several bewildered looks at the referee before shaking his head all the way back to the barns.
The incident was eerily similar to the one involving NSW’s Steve Smith, who was also nasty with what he thought was a dud umpiring decision.
Chappell says Labuschagne, in particular, is a serial offender when it comes to staying in the middle longer than he should.
The former Australian captain insists the batsman must accept the decisions of the referees – regardless of the circumstances – and leave the field immediately.
Many players from around the world take an inordinate amount of time to leave the crease when they come out, Chappell told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports.
Marnus is a bad example that he takes forever to get off the field, but he’s not alone, and there are plenty of others and from other countries.
DRS encourages players to ‘enter into discussion with the referees’
Virat Kohli was also convicted of a dismissal in the recent Test series against England, where he was bowled clean by spinner Moeen Ali.
The Indian captain seemingly refused to accept his resignation and demanded that the referees check the replays before finally walking back to the pavilion.
Chappell says he thinks it is becoming an alarming trend in modern cricket that players question referees.
I just don’t understand. You have never had so many police officers on a cricket field: umpires, third umpires, fourth umpires.
It’s time for them to say, Hey listen, what’s going on? When you are exhausted, get on your bike and get on your bike very quickly.
While the Sheffield Shield doesn’t use DRS, Chappell says its introduction into other leagues has created a disturbing dynamic between player and official.
In the era I grew up in, one of the first things you were told is the referee is right and you don’t argue with the referee, Chappell said.
They brought in the DRS system, which basically tells the players to argue with the referees.
I think back to when I played when I got out, I wanted to get off the ground ASAP.
I think some of them are looking around, looking at the big screen and so on.
click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]