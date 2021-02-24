Karnataka is organizing the second Khelo India University Games





The second edition of the Khelo India University Games has been awarded to Karnataka, it has been announced. Jain University in Bengaluru will host most of the events although others will be spread across the state. No dates have been confirmed, but the Games are scheduled for this year. Nineteen sports are on the program, including traditional local sports mallakhamb, a kind of air gymnastics and yoga asana. They are joined by archery, track and field, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, soccer, hockey, judo, kabaddi, rugby, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weight lifting and wrestling. India wants to use the event to identify talented college-level athletes and then pass them on to the senior teams. The country has been inspired by the United States, where college sports have contributed to the production of countless Olympic champions. Bhubaneswar in Odisha hosted the first India University Games in February last year and more than 3,000 athletes under 25 participated. Panjab University was named winners of the event, including the double silver medalist of the Asian Games, Dutee Chand in track and field. The number of athletes is expected to increase to 4,000 in Bengaluru. “The University Games in Odisha last year were a huge success,” said Kiren Rijiju, Indian Sports Minister The Indian Express “Countries with great athletic achievements have often attracted their sports heroes to university-level athletes. “In the US, for example, the University Games are the foundation of the Olympic champions. “In India, we need a sustainable, focused plan to identify talent from universities and I’m glad we were able to do that.”







