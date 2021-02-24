Mike McGuirl’s big second half takes Kansas State past Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Mike McGuirl scored 19 runs, hit three consecutive threes in the final minutes, and Kansas State won No. 7 Oklahoma 62-57 on Tuesday-evening.

The Sooners were leading with six minutes to play, before McGuirl took over. Those three gave Kansas State a three-point lead. Austin Reaves missed a 3 in the final seconds as the Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) won their second straight run and first at home in Big 12 game this season.

I like to let it fly and I thought I was shooting well, so I trusted myself, McGuirl said. The shots could fall and I just believed it.

Davion Bradford scored 13 points and DaJuan Gordon had 11, helping Kansas State beat a top 10 opponent at home for the first time in three years – when he beat No. 4 Oklahoma.

I told our boys we want to be the top story on SportsCenter tonight, said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber. If Mike isn’t, he must be up there.

The loss is the ninth consecutive time in Manhattan to Oklahoma dating back to 2013, but only their first loss to a team with a losing record this season.

This group has done an excellent job of getting things done, but unfortunately this loss may be needed to make us better, Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. This conference is difficult because if you don’t come and play every night, you lose.

Reaves scored 18 of his 25 runs in the second half. DeVion Harmon had 13 points and Umoja Gibson had seven points and 11 rebounds (14-6, 9-5).

Late in the second half, Reaves scored 10 consecutive runs, but was the only Sooner to score a field goal in the last 10 minutes of the game. He had two faults for most of the first half – one was a technical one.

Both teams shot 39% while Kansas State went 7 of 27 of 3 and Sooners were 4 of 20.

