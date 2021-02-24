No. 14/16 Men’s Basketball Tops No. 17/19 Kansas, 75-72, in OT





Next game: at Texas Tech 2/27/2021 | 11 a.m. CT CBS Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 199 Austin, Texas Junior security guard Courtney Ramey posted a team-high 15 points, and junior guard Andrew Jones added his first collegiate double-double with 13 points and a career-best 10 rebounds to lead No. 14/16 Texas (14-6, 8-5 Big 12 Conference) to a 75-72 overtime win against No. 17 / 19 Kansas (17-8, 11-6 Big 12) on Tuesday nights at the Frank Erwin Center. Texas completed a sweep of the Jayhawks for the first time in program history with two regular season games. Tuesday’s game marked the last home game for six UT players: Matt Coleman III Jase Fever Royce Hamm Jr. Jericho Sims Blake Nevins and Drayton Whiteside The Longhorns recorded their biggest comeback win of the season, trailing 14 points (36-22) at 4:06 of the first half. Ramey converted 8-of-8 free throws into 44 minutes, while Andrew Jones hit 6-of-6 off the line in 42 minutes in the win. Freshman forward Greg Brown posted 13 points in 20 minutes, and Coleman recorded 11 points and a career-best nine rebounds and five assists. Sophomore ahead Kai Jones Added 10 points and eight rebounds (five offensive) in 21 minutes. Texas built a lead of 11-16 on a Ramey lay-up at 11:55 in the first half. The Jayhawks responded with a run of 25-6 for the next seven minutes and took a 36-22 lead on a lay-up by Christian Braun with 4:06 over. Kansas converted 48.5 percent of the floor (16-33) and limited the Longhorns to 33.3 percent shooting (10-30) in the first half and took a 43-32 cushion at half-time. Trailing 48-37 on an Ochai Agbaji three-pointer with 17:43 left, Texas used a 20-6 sprint in the next nine minutes to take a 57-54 lead after a Andrew Jones three pillar at 9:14. Neither team led by more than four runs for the rest of the evening. David McCormack’s put-back with six seconds to go tied the game to 66-66 and forced extra innings. In the extra session, a McCormack hook shot gave Kansas a 72-70 lead with 1:40 over. Texas held the Jayhawks scoreless for the remainder of extra time and used a free throw from Coleman, a pair of free throws from Ramey, another single free throw from Coleman and a final free throw from Kai Jones with five seconds left to take the 75-72 win. The Longhorns will be back in action when they travel to No. 18/17 Texas Tech on Saturday, February 27. The tip is scheduled for 11am CT at the United Supermarkets Arena, and the match will be broadcast nationally by CBS. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes # 14/16 Texas 75, # 17/19 Kansas 72 (ot) February 23, 2021 Frank Erwin Center (Austin, Texas) Attendance: 2,482 Team Notes The Longhorns swept the regular season series against Kansas for the first time in program history (Big 12 began its round-robin league format in 2011-12). UT previously defeated Kansas in the regular season at home in 2003-04 and again in the semifinals of the 2004 Big 12 tournament.

and Texas improved to 6-3 in games decided by 3 points or less this season.

The Longhorns took their fourth victory this season against an AP Top 25 opponent (vs. No. 14 North Carolina, No. 3 Kansas, No. 14 West Virginia, No. 17 Kansas).

Texas improved to 262-57 at the Erwin Center in the past 19 seasons (dating back to the start of the 2002-03 season). UT is 71-31 at home during the Shaka Smart era (8-5 this season).

era (8-5 this season). UT recorded its biggest comeback victory of the season. The Longhorns followed a whopping 14 points (36-22) at 4:06 of the first half. UT previously rallied from nine points behind (54-45 with 13:49 in the second half) in the victory over No. 14/16 West Virginia (January 9).

Texas limited the Jayhawks to 23 points, winning 29.6 percent FG shots (8-27) in the second half, including a 3-of-10 (.300) point from three-point throw. UT posted a margin of 47-30 in the second half, scoring in the win in Lawrence earlier this season (Jan. 2).

Texas registered a rebound margin of plus-12 (50-38).

UT took a 16-6 lead in quick break points.

The Longhorns converted 24-of-31 (.774) off the free-throw line, while the Jayhawks knocked 12-of-21 (.571) off the line. Greg Brown Reached double digits (13 points) for the 12th time this season and in his career (19 games) Matt Coleman III Set a career high in rebounds (9), previously: 7, four times

Reached double digits (11 points) for the 16th time this year (20 games) and 71st time in his career (121 games) Andrew Jones Recorded his first collegiate double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds)

Reached double digits in scoring for the 16th time this year (19 games) and 60th time in his career (95 games)

Career high in rebounds (10), previously: 9 vs. Iowa State (February 7, 2017)

His 42 minutes played were one shy of his career high (43 in Oklahoma State on Feb. 6, 2021) Kai Jones Reached double digits (10 points) for eighth time this year (19 games) and 10th time in his career (46 games)

Posted a game-high 5 offensive rebounds and registered a team-best plus-minus total of +10 in 21 minutes Courtney Ramey Reached double digits (team-high 15 points) for the 17th time this year (19 games) and 54th time in his career (87 games)

He tied his career high in free throws made (8-8), also had 8 in Oklahoma State (February 6, 2021)







