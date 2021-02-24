Sports
Swepson faces an uncertain future with a rare neck injury
Mitchell Swepson’s season is over with the leg spin bowler facing an uncertain future after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in a cervical vertebra.
Swepson faces at least six weeks without bowling, meaning he will no longer play a role in Queensland Bulls’ Marsh Sheffield Shield or Marsh One-Day Cup campaigns before being rescanned and retested to give medics a better understanding of the injury. .
While no definitive longer-term forecasts have been made, Swepson faces a potentially prolonged stint on the sidelines, with one action potentially requiring a remodeling of his action to avoid further injuries.
Such a development would be a bitter blow to the 27-year-old leg spinner, who is in the shape of his life after taking 23 scalp at 9:17 PM in three Shield matches, including three five-wicket hauls.
While stress fractures are a relatively common injury in fast bowlers, they are usually located in the lower or lumbar region of the spine. Swepson has a stress fracture in his C6 vertebrae at the base of his neck.
The 27-year-old began to stare at the idea that the injury would require some major adjustments to his bowling action, and is optimistically aiming for a return to play in the closing stages of this COVID-disrupted summer of domestic cricket playing into April.
“Not the ideal news to get with so much cricket over this season,” Swepson, still the Shield league’s biggest wicket-taker this summer, wrote on his social media.
“I remain positive and hope my neck heals soon, allowing me to squeeze some cricket before the end of this season.
“I certainly won’t be remodeling my action, just a few minor adjustments to make sure I can keep running for many years to come.”
Swepson First Reported Neck Pain When Joining the Brisbane Heat for KFC BBL Closing Stage | 10 season after spending the Vodafone Test series against India as an unused team member.
Despite reporting significant pain, the T20 format requirement for just four overs per match kept him going, nine wickets in six matches at 18 and an economy of 6.75 as he played a key role leading up to the final of the Heat, where they finally finished third.
It was initially hoped that a short break between the BBL and the state cricket’s resumption would ease the neck problem, but Swepson found no improvement on his return to training with the Bulls squad.
He was sent for a series of scans and tests that eventually revealed the unusual stress fracture.
Martin Love, the former test batsman who is now Queensland Cricket’s Sports Science & Sports Medicine Manager, said he kept hoping for a “relatively straightforward” recovery process.
“It is by no means a common injury in spinners, for example, and while Australian Cricket has a lot of information on how to deal with stress fractures in fast bowlers, it is not so clear in Mitch’s case,” said Love.
“We will work closely with Mitch and Cricket Australia to manage his recovery.
“We are encouraged by the successful return of many bowlers who have experienced spinal fractures during their careers, so hopefully this case turns out to be relatively simple.”
Swepson was included in the Australian test squad for the now canceled tour of South Africa, and also played three games for Australia in the Dettol T20I Series against India in December, including 3-23 in a player-of-the-match appearance in the third game.
In Swepson’s absence, Shield table top Queensland handed a first-class debut to left arm spinner Mattthew Kuhnemann in last week’s Shield win against Tasmania. They then face Western Australia in the Gabba from March 6, with Michael Neser about to miss again as he recovers from a hamstring strain.
