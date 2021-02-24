Field Goals: NFL’s Sam Rapoport promotes women in football

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Did you notice anything different about the Super Bowl this year?

FILE PHOTO: February 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; NFL line umpire Sarah Thomas (53) makes an appeal in Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Not that Tom Brady wins, that’s nothing new, but the record number of women involved in the big game, from coaches to trainers to civil servants to operations personnel.

Turns out there’s a quarterback behind that drive: Sam Rapoport.

As the NFL’s senior director of diversity, equality and inclusion, Rapoport himself is a former QB, who played for Canada’s first female soccer team, has been developing and placing female talent in the college and professional ranks.

Key to that initiative: its annual Womens Careers in Football Forum, the latest edition of which starts virtually on Wednesday.

Rapoport sat down with Reuters to talk about introducing more gender diversity into one of the most male-dominated fields in the world.

Q: How did the gender diversity efforts play out in this year’s Super Bowl?

A: This Super Bowl had two full-time female coaches, a female scout and scouting assistant, and the oldest black woman in an operational role, all with the (Tampa Bay) Buccaneers; two female full-time trainers, with the (Kansas City) Chiefs; and a female civil servant, Sarah Thomas. We were excited about all these firsts.

Q: Are you basically a one stop job resource for women in this field?

A: We serve as a hub for incredibly talented women looking to break into the NFL. What we hear from coaches and general managers is that they would like a more balanced staff, but they do not encounter candidates in their circles.

We look for candidates, research them and put them in touch with the people who can hire them.

Q: Tell me about this Womens Careers in Football Forum.

A: It’s our fifth year, and it’s a two-day program that takes place pretty much this year. There are a number of panels, with executives and coaches and GMs all offering advice and sharing experiences and inspiring women to apply. It is an opportunity to learn, interact with and develop those relationships.

Before the program even starts, we prepare our candidates: how to prepare their elevator pitch, how to discuss what they have done, advise on who to contact and at what time of year. Our goal is to get them into the interview room, and once they do, they’ll be able to shine.

Q: There is a recent book by two female journalists, Loving Sports When They Dont Love You Back as a Soccer Woman, Have You Ever Felt That Way?

A: Not to say that there are no major challenges to work in this sport, but I have to remember how much football has loved me. I grew up playing, it’s part of my identity, it’s how I got my job, it’s how I met my wife. It has taken over my life. I cannot give back enough to it which is why I am so passionate about this.

Question: Have you gotten any backlash from the old guard of football?

A: We didn’t really include the old guard. We’ve included younger progressive thinkers and newer coaches who don’t need any beliefs. They know that to be the best you have to recruit the best, and for that you have to get everyone involved.

Q: Which team will be awarded the trophy for being the best advocate for women in football?

A: The teams that currently succeed in the league, those that made it into the playoffs, and those that made the Super Bowl appear to be the teams with the most diverse bars.

Look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Coach Bruce Arians, who set the standard from the start. They did not hire one female coach, but two. It’s about the team that reflects their fan base and their country. Other teams doing this at a very high level include the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns.

Q: Are you looking forward to the day when we stop talking about firsts?

A: It’s really hard to be first at something with so much pressure to succeed. It feels like you have a lot of rocks in your backpack. But now we have two back-to-back Super Bowls with female coaches. The former are important, but most of the progress will be when interest rates eventually decline, and this just becomes perfectly normal.