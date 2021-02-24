Turlock boys tennis topple Pitman





The crosstown rivalry between Turlock and Pitman High varsity boys tennis was restarted Friday afternoon when the Bulldogs hosted the Pride for their first home game of the year, winning 7-2. It was Turlock’s second win of the season and Pitman’s second loss, but the game was closer than the final score would have suggested. While the Bulldogs swept singles matches, four of the six wins in singles went to a tiebreaker. The Pride won two of the three double matches. It’s always a fun game when we play Pitman, said Turlock head coach Jack Schneider. The Bulldogs are led this season by No. 1 singles player senior Adrian Rosero, who will take on the best Prides player in Marcos Mendoza and won in a tiebreaker. It is Schneider’s hope that Turlock will be able to beat Gregori High this season and finish first in the Central California Athletic League as the playoffs have been canceled due to the pandemic-shortened season. Pitman High freshman Nanak Barring will play in his first singles match on Tuesday (ANGELINA MARTIN / The Journal). I wanted Adrian to experience sections where you can play the big players, Schneider said. I think we still have a shot at winning this thing, and I expect our singles to be ahead of the curve. That was exactly what the Bulldog players did on Tuesday, with No. 2 player Joe Chan also beating Pitman’s No. 2 Trey Bucheli in a tiebreaker. Single players Jacob Putnam, Peter Wilson, Richard Wang and Josh Backus all took victories for Turlock as well, with Wilson and Wang easily winning their matches in straight sets. While Austin Yu and Vincent Hoobyar’s No. 1 doubles team also delivered a win on Tuesday, Schneider said if the singles continue to play as they have been, the league title he hopes for could be within reach. Schneider is a tennis pro at Brenda Athletic Clubs in addition to his role as head coach, but there’s one thing he couldn’t prepare his players for: a pandemic. He’s happy to see the team back on track, he said, but when it comes to wearing a mask while sprinting on a tennis court? Oh, I couldn’t imagine it, said Schneider. Turlock is now 2-1 in CCAL play and Pitman is 0-2. Turlock will play Downey High on Thursday at 3pm and Pitman will play at Enochs High on Thursday at 3pm.

