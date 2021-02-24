The hockey season for Blue Jay girls ends in quarter-finals





The Blue Jays fell 7-0 on Tuesday against the best seeded Fargo North / South on Tuesday in the opening round of the quarter-finals of the state tournament in the Fargo Colisseum. The last time the Jays played a game in the state tournament was in 2013. “It was an exciting day overall,” said JHS head coach Andy Fitzgerald. “We went to the ice rink and did a pregame skate and got a police escort out of town, so our girls had fun. There was a lot of excitement around it, but it was a really good experience for our team.” The Blue Jays fought hard against FNS in the first period on January 16. In an earlier interview, Fitzgerald said the Blue Jays would have to keep top scorers Rylee Bartz and Abby Promersberger out of the net for a chance to advance to the semi-finals. Blue Jay senior net lesser Erika Anderson slipped just one puck into the net in the third period, but Promersberger got loose a few too many times. Promersberger, along with Lindsey Astrup, scored six in the first two periods. Bartz, the state’s top scorer, didn’t score a goal on Tuesday.

“When they scored, they scored in bunches, especially towards the end of the second period,” said Fitzgerald. “We played a very good second period with them and then they suddenly had three goals for us within two minutes. “They have benefited very well from our mistakes which is why they are the No. 1 seed.” Fargo North / South defeated the Blue Jays 44-16. Promersberger accounted for three of the team’s seven goals and Bartz took two assists to conclude her final season with the Spartans. The Blue Jays’ best ever season in almost 10 years started off a bit rocky as the team lost eight consecutive games to put the team at 2-11-0. A day after the Jays lost 3-1 to Minot, the team threw a convincing 5-0 shutout at Williston. The win marked the start of a 4-2 streak in February, raising the Blue Jays record to 5-13-0. The Blue Jays took the No. 8 seed at the state tournament with an 8-1 win over Dickinson on February 12. The Blue Jays will lose five seniors before graduating, but Fitzgerald said the lessons they learned the younger squad will hopefully result in more than one state tournament team in the next eight years. “The seniors really made for good leadership,” Fitzgerald said. “We had a lot of freshmen and eighth graders on our team who looked up to our seniors and just all the hard work they’ve put in over the past four years to get the program to where it is today.” Fargo North / South 7, Jamestown 0 JHS 0 0 0-0 FNS 3 3 1-7 To score First period: 1. FNS, Julia Puhl (Molly Hanson), 1:41; 2. FNS, Abby Promersberger (Isabelle Puhl), 12:20; 3. FNS, Lindsey Astrup (Rylee Bartz, Evelyn Olson), 13:42. Second period: 4. FNS, Promersberger (without assistance), 1:02 pm; 5. FNS, Astrup (Bartz), 2:04 PM; 6. FNS, McCartney Jundt (Olson), 3:00 PM. Third period: 7. FNS, Promersberger (without assistance), 15:08. Goalkeeper saves: JHS, Erika Anderson 11/15/11/37; FNS, Savannah Wuitschick 4-8-4-16. Penalties: JHS 1 for 2 minutes; FNS 4 four 8 minutes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos