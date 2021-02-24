Ma Lins Life – Times Square Chronicles

Ma Lin is a table tennis player who retired from the professional stage after more than a decade. Interestingly, at one point, Ma Lin was ranked sixth in the worldth player in 2012 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Additionally, like most top table tennis players, Ma Lin also had several challenges, including a marriage scandal. Despite all the downturn, Ma Lin remained focused and is celebrated today as one of the table tennis legends. Since his retirement about 7 years ago; exactly December 2013 Ma Lin spent his time coaching.

Let’s take a look at Ma Lins’s background.

Ma Lins Background

Ma Lin was born on 19th February 1980 in Shenyang, Liaoning. Like most professional Chinese table tennis players, Ma Lin started playing at an early age. Interestingly, he started playing when he was 5 years old.

In fact, he joined the Chinese provincial team in 1990. In other words, he was barely 10 years old. Four years later, he joined the Chinese national table tennis team. Ma Lin dominated the international scene for several years before retiring.

At one point, there were unconfirmed reports that Ma Lin was engaged to Bai Yang. Based on the dating rules of the Chinese national team, Bai Yang was not part of the women’s national team in 2004. Players under 20 were not allowed so far.

Ma Lin later secretly married Zhang Yi in 2004, but they divorced in 2009. Currently, Ma Lin is married to Zhang Yaging and they welcomed a son at the age of 19.th from April 2016.

Intrigues of Ma Lins Career

To date, Ma Lin is the only male player to have won gold in the Olympics in singles, doubles and team categories. Ma Lin has also won the highest number of medals at the World Cup. It is remarkable that Ma Lin is dedicated to training. In fact, due to his rigorous training pattern, the sole of his shoes often wears out in less than 3 hours.

For 4 years Ma Lin won the World Cup trophies in 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2006. However, he lost three times at the World Championships in 1999, 2005 and 2007. Other notable achievements of Ma Lin are the Men’s World Cup. champion in 2000 and the gold medal at the World Championships in Human Teams in 2010.

Amazingly, Ma Lin has won other trophies than the ones listed here. Indeed he has set a record to beat.

Playing style and pattern

Frankly, Ma Lins’ style of play is aggressive and his opposite services are unpredictable. He also uses the penhold gripMore so, he uses the penhold’s reverse backhand.

The most amazing part of its style is the dangerous forehand loop. This service constantly surprises its opponents. His services are also powerful and fast. His style of service was nicknamed the Ghost Serve.

His services often roll back to the net instead of to the opponent. Therefore, his opponent has to be quite fast to hit the ball. Ma Lin is considered one of the tennis players with the best service. read more to learn about some of these moves and techniques.

Career Disadvantages

It is rare to find a successful table tennis player without any setbacks in his career. Ma Lin also had quite a few setbacks in her career. At one point, Ma Lin was criticized for his lack of mental determination.

Aside from his early career wins in 1999, his performance in national tests has been very poor. On this basis, Ma Lin did not make the 2000 Sydney Olympic team. He also lost to Wang Ligin at the 2007 World Cup final in Zagreb after a 3–1 lead.

During an interview, Ma Lin revealed that he was mentally unstable during that time due to family issues. He said his maternal grandfather had been successful before the tournament began.

Meanwhile, his failed relationship and marriage also affected his gameplay at one point. After his divorce in 2009, Ma Lin said he is married to table tennis.

Shut down

Ma Lin is one of the best table tennis players in the world. Likewise is Ma Lin estimated to be worth between $ 1 million and $ 4 millionIndeed, Ma Lin has established itself as one of the best table tennis.

Finally, some of Ma Lins’s achievements in the sport have been unbeatable so far. Ma Lin is doing well as ping pong oach at the provincial level in China.