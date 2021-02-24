Narendra Modi Stadium: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates the world’s largest cricket arena; Sardar Patel Stadium renamed Narendra Modi Stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the world’s largest cricket arena here, the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium, which will now be known as Narendra Modi Stadium – renamed after the country’s prime minister.

The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators.

The president inaugurated the stadium in the presence of Interior Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with a host of other dignitaries.

“We decided to name it after the country’s prime minister. It was Modi ji’s dream project,” Shah said after the inauguration.

The president also conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for a sports complex in the stadium, which will be called the Sardar Patel sports complex, for football, hockey, basketball, kabbadi, boxing and lawn tennis, among other things.

The cricket stadium opens with the third Test between India and England, a day-night game from Wednesday, and will also host the fourth and final game of the series from March 4.



Spread over 63 acres, the stadium was built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore and with a seating capacity of 1.32,000 spectators, it has surpassed the sacred Melbourne Cricket Ground, which can accommodate 90,000.

“The total area is equal to 32 Olympic-sized soccer fields put together,” said a note from the news agency detailing the massive structure.

The facility, which was closed for refurbishment in 2015, witnessed some significant milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar.

These include Sunil Gavaskar who reached 10,000 runs in Test cricket against Pakistan in 1987 and Kapil Dev who claimed his 432nd Test wicket became the highest wicket-taker in the world in 1994, surpassing Sir Richard Hadlee.

The Australian architectural firm Populous, which designed the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, among other things, is the architect of the new stadium.

It has 11 pitches made of both red and black soil and is the only stadium in the world with the same ground surfaces for the main and practice pitches.

“As children we dreamed of the world’s largest stadium in India. And now, as sports minister, my happiness knows no bounds that this has finally happened,” said Rijiju at the dedication.

“It is one of the most modern sports facilities in the world,” he added.

Players from both the teams from India and England who have trained here for the past few days have expressed their admiration for what they have experienced in the arena.

The soil claims to have a drainage system that takes just 30 minutes from the time it stops raining to drain the water.

Rather than high mast floodlights, the playfield has LED lights mounted along the perimeter of the roof providing shadowless light – a first of its kind in India.

This is the only cricket stadium in the world with four changing rooms for the players, so back-to-back matches can be played on the same day.

It also has a cricket academy, covered practice fields and two separate training areas with a small pavilion.

