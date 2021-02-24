South Eugene Ax between different schools opting out of the preparatory football season

High school athletics is back as the traditional fall sports returned to the practice field this week.

It’s been nearly a year since the state’s OSAA basketball tournaments closed in mid-March 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been no preparatory sports since then.

But two weeks ago, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that full contact outdoor sports could resume at the high school level, paving the way for the return of football.

Monday also started practicing soccer and cross country. Tuesday’s announcement that Lane County was moving from extreme risk to high risk has also opened the door for volleyball to return fully to the practice courts.

The five-week season for those four sports starts on March 1 for soccer and volleyball, on March 3 for soccer, although most games start on March 5 and March 6 for cross country. Volleyball schedules are still being finalized.

But just because sports are back doesn’t mean every team is returning, especially in football.

Citing a lack of players, South Eugene will not send a football team this spring.

We just don’t have the bodies right now, said sophomore coach Kenny Koberstein.

The Ax had 48 players in 2019 when they went 5-4, but as of last Friday, only 20 players had signed up for the five-game spring season. There was talk of playing a junior varsity schedule, but Koberstein didn’t think he had enough linemen to do that.

At some point it became a discussion about what are we trying to achieve here? he said. Even for a JV schedule, when you haven’t blocked or tackled, or lifted weights, or really conditioned for more than 480 days? We met as a technical staff and exhausted all the possibilities to make this work and make it an enjoyable experience for kids and a safe experience for kids, and we just didn’t find out.

What’s happening at South Eugene isn’t unique to the Ax. Ashland, which, like South Eugene, plays in the Class 5A Special District 4 along with the rest of the Midwestern League teams, will only play a JV schedule this spring. There are also several 6A schools in the Portland area debating the benefits of playing a 7-on-7 schedule.

Locally, Class 4A Sky-Em League rivals Cottage Grove and Elmira will play the first preparatory football game of the year March 3 for Oregons. The Lions will then play in a JV schedule for the rest of the season.

McKenzie and Crow’s Class 1A 6-man programs are also ending the McKenzie season as the Blue River community is still recovering from the devastating Holiday Farm fire in September, and Crow because not enough kids have been registered to play.

On the other hand, North Eugene will play five more games against some old rivals.

Last spring, the Highlanders dropped from the Midwestern League to the Sky-Em League for football so that the long-struggling program could play at a level more suited to the staff and size of the roster.

For this season, however, North Eugene built a more localized schedule with games against Willamette, Sheldon, Churchill, Thurston and Springfield.

I think I took the philosophy that everyone wants to give the athletes the best possible experience in this shortened season, said North Eugene athletic director Corey Nicholsen.

At South Eugene, Koberstein said the team will continue to practice and conditioning exercises for the next six weeks, while it is sad to regroup and prepare for a traditional fall season in 2021.

He wasn’t going to stop doing things, he said. We would still go out and have fun. We still want to see the kids. My heart really breaks for our seniors. I know a lot of them really wanted to play football. I think a few of them are just getting ready to go to baseball, and that’s fine. I just feel bad for them.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or send an email to [email protected]