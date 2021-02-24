Tennis: Courtside with Japanese player Taro Daniel, Tennis News & Top Stories





Question: Favorite tennis memory from your career so far? A: When I beat (Novak) Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018. It was a really fun game because it was a packed stadium on one of the biggest tracks in the world, think there were about 15,000 people and a lot of them cheered for me so that was a lot of fun. I think he didn’t play well because he just got back from surgery. I have to give myself a lot of credit for that and that is a victory that will stay with me for a long time. Q What shot of which player would you like to have? A: Ivo Karlovic’s serve or John Isner’s serve. Because I could hold my service much more easily which would help me a lot. I’m struggling too much for someone 190cm tall. I can keep improving and good service would make a big difference. Question: Tennis player you have not yet met whom you would like to play against? A: Roger Federer. I’ve played every modern legend like Djokovic, (Rafael) Nadal, (Andy) Murray, (Juan Martin) del Potro and (Stanislas) Wawrinka. So Roger is the only one I haven’t played and time is running out, so that’s on my bucket list. Question: If you weren’t a tennis player, what sport would you play? A: I would like to become a driver like in Formula 1. I got a lot of inspiration after watching the documentary on Netflix (Formula 1: Drive to Survive). I really like the danger, like when you drive something so fast you fight death every race. Nowadays racing is of course a lot safer than it used to be. Also in that show you see the business of F1 and I think tennis also has a lot of these interesting backstories that would be interesting for the public to know, which is why I got quite inspired by it. It is very inspiring to see how these drivers behave, also because they are very charismatic. Question: Who has been the greatest inspiration to you? A: My parents. It’s a lame answer, but they are always the ones who support me without putting too much pressure on me. They were always behind me to become a professional player and I always felt like they would be with me wherever I went so they are definitely my biggest inspiration and hopefully I can be theirs too. Question: Who is an athlete you admire? A: Michael Jordan, also from the Netflix show (The Last Dance). Whenever they make such documentaries and make the athlete look so cool in their approach to the game. It shows how crazy they are for the sport, especially Michael Jordan. Before the show I only knew he was a great athletic man, I never knew how he approached the game and how precise he was and how much attention to detail he had. Now I am in the world ranking No. 120 and I want to go to the top 100, top 50 and top 10. To do this, you really have to be very precise about things. Question: What number will you be pumped with for a match? A: I like Led Zeppelin and I like the song When the Levee Breaks Through Them. I really like that they are a rock band, but they get a lot of influences from 50’s blues, from 50’s, 40’s, 30’s African Americans and they mix that with hard rock. This combination is really cool for me.







