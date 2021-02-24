Anchorage Assembly Lifts COVID-19 Hockey Test Limitation, Votes Down to Revoke Other Emergency Orders

The Anchorage Assembly has lifted an emergency restriction on ice sports, requiring hockey players to test for COVID-19 before indoor games.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Assembly also voted on an attempt by three members to revoke a number of COVID-19 emergency warrants from the city. The proposal would have scrapped emergency orders that restrict public behavior, but the amendment would have maintained some orders, including those that allow retailers to use plastic bags and for the sale of alcohol and marijuana.

Members of the meeting Forrest Dunbar and Suzanne LaFrance proposed changes to the emergency order to remove the testing restriction for hockey players, which had provoked opposition from many in the community.

The resolution removes the language from the provisions of Emergency Order 18s for organized sports, requiring participants in most ice sports to pass a negative COVID-19 test before competing indoors.

Some leaders in the hockey community said during testimonies at recent Assembly meetings that they felt the sport, and the children who played it, had been unfairly chosen due to heavy-handed restrictions.

Dunbar said that due to testing restrictions, hockey players had traveled to games outside of the city where players could contract COVID-19, posing a public health risk. By lifting the test restriction, he said it is more likely that players will stay in the municipality to compete.

Many travel to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, where COVID-19 cases are more than twice as high as in Anchorage, he said.

If I thought it hadn’t increased that flow, I might not suggest this, but I do think it resulted in more travel than usual, he said.

Acting Mayor Austin Quinn Davidsons Emergency Order 18s requirements for organized sports said teams should not travel outside of the city for competitions and training.

Under the amendment, COVID-19 pre-match testing is now only required for wrestling.

The motion to lift the testing requirement passed 9-1, with member Meg offering Zaletel the only no vote.

Assembly members Jamie Allard, John Weddleton, and Crystal Kennedy put forward the proposed amendment that would have repealed most of the city’s emergency warrants, including those imposing capacity restrictions on businesses and requiring people to wear masks in public indoors.

That amendment was voted down 7-3.

Before the vote, Allard and Weddleton implored the other members to take action, noting the reduction of COVID-19 rates in the city and the availability of vaccines.

Their proposal would have kept the emergency proclamation in effect, allowing the acting mayor to respond quickly to any changes in the pandemic and restore restrictions if necessary, Weddleton said.

He said it was time for the city to rely on individual actions and choices to keep the pandemic under control.

If not now, when will we do it? When COVID-19 was gone? That never is, Weddleton said. When 70% or more of our population has been vaccinated? I’m sorry it never is. When there are no threats from this virus or mutation of a virus on the horizon? That never is. That’s the human condition.

Still, other members said they thought the proposal came too soon.

Why back down when we’re so close to the finish? Zaletel said.

She said Emergency Order 18 is slow and cautious for reopening the city, and that its withdrawal could jeopardize the ability for more students to return to class. High schools are scheduled to reopen for in-person classes in Spring Quarter.

We were not about to give up all restrictions just because we got 20% of the population with one (vaccine) injection, said Janet Johnston, an epidemiologist with the Anchorage Health Department.

Johnston said there are new, more contagious variants of the virus circulating in Alaska, which is a major concern. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also not yet released guidelines on what is safe for people to do after they are vaccinated, and there isn’t enough data yet to know if they could still be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. she said. .

At that point we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, Johnston said. It’s so close that to give up now and run the risk of cases really taking off with variants, or just getting people sick who really don’t need it, I think it’s just too early.

Assembly member Kameron Perez Verdia, who voted against the withdrawal of the emergency warrants, said it was a difficult choice.