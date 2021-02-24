Nebraska vs. Minnesota – Game Preview – February 24, 2021





The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-9, 9-8 Big Ten) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 6-10 Big Ten) after Isabelle Bourne takes 22 points in the Cornhuskers 87-72 win over Penn State. The match is on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The team-high 16 points from Kadiatou Sissoko were not enough in Minnesota 94-62 loss against Maryland on Saturday during their last appearance. Bourne’s 22 points helped Nebraska to an 87-72 victory against Penn State in the team’s final game on Sunday. Minnesota Team Statistics Minnesota is in on Wednesday’s matchup with 69.2 points per game, 0.9 less than the 70.1 Nebraska allows per game. If they score more than 70, the Golden Gophers are 7-5 this season. The Golden Gophers shoot 74.9 percent of the charity line as a team, good for fourth place in the Big Ten. Jasmine Powell leads Minnesota with 3.3 free throws made per game (shooting 75,000 percent from the line). Nebraska Team Stats Nebraska’s 69.1 points per game this season is 11.1 less than Minnesota’s 80.2 points per game. The Cornhuskers have gone 6-5 this season when they scored more than 80 points. The Cornhuskers get most of their score production from the starting grid, with only 18.5 percent of their points from the bank. If non-starters from Nebraska score above that average (12.8 points per game), the Cornhuskers are 8-2 this season. Minnesota players to watch Sara Scalia leads Minnesota in scoring, scoring 14.9 points per game. Sissoko leads the Golden Gophers with 6.7 rebounds per game and adds 12.9 points, while Powell accelerates the squad with 5.4 assists and an average of 14.5 points. Scalia is the most prolific shooter for Minnesota, with 2.9 three-pointers per game and 34 percent from the center. Player stats reflect 18 of 18 games this season. Nebraska players to watch Sam Haiby leads Nebraska in points, scoring 17.3 per game and assisting with 4.4 per game. Bourne adds 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cornhuskers, while Cain averages 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. Ashley Scoggin helps split the floor for Nebraska, leading the Cornhuskers with an average of 1.7 made three-pointers per game while shooting 38 percent from center. Player statistics reflect 19 out of 20 games this season. Powered by Data Skrive

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos