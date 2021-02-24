High School Hockey: Tech / Apollo Shuts Out Willmar Boys For CLC Victory

WILLMAR St. Cloud Tech / Apollo came out strong against Willmar, scoring six goals in the first period en route to a 12-0 hockey win for the Central Lakes Conference boys on Tuesday at the Willmar Civic Center.

August Falloon had three goals along with an assist for St. Cloud. Eli Unze ended with two goals and two assists. Ripley Garden also won with two goals.

Cardinals goalkeeper Gavin Steinwand faced 60 shots and stopped 48. St. Clouds Ben Condon had 12 saves.

Willmar, losers of nine in a row, will play again in Bemidji on Friday.





Engineering / Apollo (7-4) 6 3 3 12

Willmar (1-10) 0 0 0 0

FIRST PERIOD (1) T / A: August Falloon (unassisted) (2) T / A: Tanner Simonson (Falloon, Andrew Cumming) (3) T / A: Falloon (Cory Warner) (4) T / A: Liam ODonnell ( Cumming) (5) T / A: Cumming (Greg Carlstedt) (6) T / A: Carlstedt (Eli Unze).

SECOND PERIOD (7) T / A: Falloon (unassisted) (8) T / A: Ripley Garden (Lukas ODonnell) (9) T / A: Unze (unassisted).

THIRD PERIOD (10) T / A: Garden (Unze) (11) T / A: Warner (Nathan Staudinger) (12) T / A: Unze (Carlstedt, Garen) PP.

GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Engineering / Apollo: Ben Condon 12/12 Willmar: Gavin Steinwand 48/60.

Brandon Bokelman and Noah Jensen each scored goals in the third period to push Sauk Rapids past River Lakes at the River Lakes Arena in Richmond.

Bokelmans’ goal came 2 minutes, 36 seconds into the period to level the match at 3-3. Jensen’s score at 6:34 turned out to be the game winner.

Jacob Philippi buried a few pucks in the back of the net in the first period before completing a hat-trick halfway through the second.

Riley Weinard had 25 saves for the visitors. River Lakes goalkeeper Drew Tangen finished with 36 stops.

Sauk Rapids (3-5-2) 0 2 2 4

River lakes (2-5-2) 2 1 0 3

FIRST PERIOD (1) RL: Jacob Philippi (Tanner Stanley, Sam Zeiher), 1:26 (2) RL: Philippi (Bennet Bjerke, Joel Sowada), 10:00 PP.

SECOND PERIOD (3) SR: Braden Kuklok (Will White, Cayden Christensen), 10:25 (4) RL: Philippi (Stanley), 13:23 PP (5) SR: Easton Portner (Brandon Bokelman), 2:10 PM.

THIRD PERIOD (6) SR: Bokelman (Dylan Geiselhart, Landon Lunser), 2:36 (7) SR: Noah Jensen (Bokelman, Teagan Dodge), 6:34.

GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Sauk Rapids: Riley Weinard 25/28 River Lakes: Drew Tangen 36/40.

Adam Brown finished with a goal and four assists for Delano in a Wright County Conference win over Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato in Delano.

The Dragons led 1-0 after the first period after a goal from Grant Grochow without assistance. When the Tigers were right early in the second, Litchfield / DC struck again when Gavin Hanson smacked in a power play goal at 6.40.

Goalkeeper Darby Halonen had 27 saves in the loss.

The Dragons will host Prairie Center on Saturday at 7pm.

Litchfield / DC (5-4-2) 1 1 0 2

Delano (7-6-0) 0 2 3 5

FIRST PERIOD (1) L / DC: Grant Grochow (unassisted), 5:56.

SECOND PERIOD (2) D: Jack Keranen (Colin Pettit, Adam Brown), 0:44 PP (3) L / DC: Gavin Hanson (Grochow, Ryan Schutz), 6:40 PP (4) D: Brown (Brayden Coppin), 7:05.

THIRD PERIOD (5) D: Brad Pinoniemi (Brown, Pettit), 11:20 (6) D: Tyler Selstad (Pinoniemi, Brown), 11:39 (7) D: Pettit (Brown, Selstad), 12:21 PP.

GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Litchfield / DC: Darby Halonen 27/32 Delano: Thomas Huotari 11/13.

Ella Westlund had a hat-trick and goalkeeper Jordan OKane had 25 saves in a shutout against Alexandria over River Lakes in Paynesville.

The Stars (8-3-1) will try to rebound at home against Brainerd / Little Falls on Thursday.

Holy Family Catholic outshot Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato 53-9 when the Fire won their fourth straight game in victory at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Olivia Paidosh had a hat-trick for the Holy Family. Teammates Maddie Morgan and Josie Lind each had one goal and four assists.

The Dragons’ lone goal came in the second period thanks to a power play count from Emily Johnson.

Litchfield / DC is on the road against Mound-Westonka / Watertown-Mayer / Southwest Christian on Thursday.

HFC (6-4-2) 5 5 3 13

Litchfield / DC (3-7-0) 0 1 0 1

FIRST PERIOD (1) HF: Briar Charchenko (Brenna Westerhaus, Josie Linn), 3:55 (2) HF: Maddie Morgan (MacKenzie Moss, Olivia Paidosh), 7:26 PP (3) Shae Messner (Charchenko, Linn), 12: 27 (4) HF: Paidosh (Charchenko, Linn), 3:16 PM (5) HF: Grayson Limke (Maeve Kelly), 4:06 PM.

SECOND PERIOD (6) HF: Limke (Messner, Justina Valentini), 0:26 (7) L / DC: Emily Johnson (Kourtney Mielke, Lydia Niemela), 2:15 PP (8) HF: Valentini (Logan Paulsen, Kelly), 3:18 PP (9) HR: Paidosh (Charchenko, Westerhaus), 5:08 (10) HR: Westerhaus (Linn), 9:01 (11) HR: Libby Camp (Morgan), 9:47.

THIRD PERIOD (12) HF: Kelly (Morgan), 3:55 (13) HF: Paidosh (Morgan), 8:21 (14) HF: Linn (Moss, Morgan), 10:42.

GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS HFC: Quinn McDonald 8/9 Litchfield / DC: Shiloh Milender 40/53.