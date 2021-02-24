8 robots playing field sports

Serena Williams, Lionel Messi and Lebron James are called GOATS (the greatest of all time) in their respective fields for a reason. Fans use phrases such as out of this world or out of people to describe the skill level, game IQ and natural talent of these athletes – day after day. However, these GOATS also have bad days. After all, they are only people.

Come in, machines. In board games, algorithms have already brought the GOATs of Chess and Go to the cleaners. But field sports are a completely different beast.

Scientists and engineers have developed robots over the years that can practice various field sports. Below we take a look at some of the best in the business.

ROB-OT BMS 1000 – Golf

ROB-OT BMS 1000 is the world’s first AI-powered golfer robot. ROB-OT can simulate shots from any professional golfer. It can compete in long drive matches against the best in the world, compete for matches closest to the goal, and take tee shots (the first shot) on a designated hole. The robot also has a complex database and software capabilities that can help golfers improve their game: a combination of the most advanced golf robot, multi-launch monitors, accelerometers and gyroscopes records a golf swing to provide feedback to help them improve their game.

FORPHEUS – Table tennis

Developed by the Japanese company Omron, FORPHEUS is a robot with a swing paddle in his arm, controlled by artificial intelligence and a 5-axis motor system. Two cameras track the ball at a speed of 80 times per second, which can help play the table tennis ball back by tracking timing, direction and trajectory within a thousandth of a second. A third camera and AI are used to analyze the opponent’s movements and skill level. This helps FORPHEUS develop unique intelligence and educational capabilities to train students. FORPHEUS is a Guinness World Record holder for the first robot table tennis teacher.

Cue3 – Basketball

Cue3 is a 610 humanoid robot built to shoot basketballs. The latest version in the Cue series uses a set of sensors on the torso to measure the distance to the basket to adjust the shots. Toyota built the Cue3 to showcase its visual feedback. The robot has demonstrated a three-point accuracy of 62.5%, higher than all humans. However, it cannot run, dribble, or run. The robot has a Guinness record to his name for the most consecutive free throws by a humanoid robot.

Atlas – Gymnastics

The video from the Boston Dynamics robot Atlas, dancing to the tune of Do you love me by The Contours, recently went viral. In the past, Atlas, performed several jumps, 180 degree changes of direction in the air and backflips at different heights with perfect landings. Atlass’s advanced control system allows for highly diverse and agile locomotion, and 28 hydraulic joints provide mobility. The robots’ algorithms reason through complex dynamic interactions involving the whole body and the environment to plan movements.

RoboCup is an international tournament where robots participate in a football league every year. Depending on the league, different teams worldwide program a team of humanoid and non-humanoid robots to play a game of football. Softbanks famous robot, NO, is used for the Standardized Platform competition. NAO has multiple sensors, embedded vision and 25 degrees of flexibility. These robots perform autonomously after the kick-off. They use AI to play the game, improve their systems and interact with other robots on the field.

Also see



Sumo robots

Japan’s famous sumo wrestling has now taken on a 21st century twist: Tiny sumo robotsRobots of different sizes and classes compete with each other in tournaments. Once the game starts, each robot acts autonomously based on a set of rules pre-programmed into the bot. These robots have lightning-fast decision-making skills and operate at incredible speeds.

Jennifer – Skiing / ice hockey

Jennifer, the little robot created by students at the Autonomous Agents Laboratory at the University of Manitoba in Canada, has incredible to ski and ice hockey skills. According to the creators of Jennifers, the cross-country gait is based on the linear inverted pendulum model and inspired by gait and skating gait developed for the DARwIn-OP robot.

Jenga

While not a professional sport, scientists at MIT have used a machine learning approach to create a robot to play Jenga. The robot comes with embedded vision, a force-sensitive wrist cuff and a pair of soft teeth. It uses its vision and cuff to gently poke a tower of Jenga blocks. The robot can then receive feedback in real time and learn which block is best to take out and place without rattling the pieces.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Receive the latest updates and relevant offers by sharing your email.



You can write for us and be one of over 500 experts who contributed stories to AIM. Share your nominations here.