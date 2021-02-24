Connect with us

Sports

8 robots playing field sports

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Serena Williams, Lionel Messi and Lebron James are called GOATS (the greatest of all time) in their respective fields for a reason. Fans use phrases such as out of this world or out of people to describe the skill level, game IQ and natural talent of these athletes – day after day. However, these GOATS also have bad days. After all, they are only people.

Come in, machines. In board games, algorithms have already brought the GOATs of Chess and Go to the cleaners. But field sports are a completely different beast.

Scientists and engineers have developed robots over the years that can practice various field sports. Below we take a look at some of the best in the business.

ROB-OT BMS 1000 – Golf

ROB-OT BMS 1000 is the world’s first AI-powered golfer robot. ROB-OT can simulate shots from any professional golfer. It can compete in long drive matches against the best in the world, compete for matches closest to the goal, and take tee shots (the first shot) on a designated hole. The robot also has a complex database and software capabilities that can help golfers improve their game: a combination of the most advanced golf robot, multi-launch monitors, accelerometers and gyroscopes records a golf swing to provide feedback to help them improve their game.

FORPHEUS – Table tennis

Developed by the Japanese company Omron, FORPHEUS is a robot with a swing paddle in his arm, controlled by artificial intelligence and a 5-axis motor system. Two cameras track the ball at a speed of 80 times per second, which can help play the table tennis ball back by tracking timing, direction and trajectory within a thousandth of a second. A third camera and AI are used to analyze the opponent’s movements and skill level. This helps FORPHEUS develop unique intelligence and educational capabilities to train students. FORPHEUS is a Guinness World Record holder for the first robot table tennis teacher.

Cue3 – Basketball

Cue3 is a 610 humanoid robot built to shoot basketballs. The latest version in the Cue series uses a set of sensors on the torso to measure the distance to the basket to adjust the shots. Toyota built the Cue3 to showcase its visual feedback. The robot has demonstrated a three-point accuracy of 62.5%, higher than all humans. However, it cannot run, dribble, or run. The robot has a Guinness record to his name for the most consecutive free throws by a humanoid robot.

Atlas – Gymnastics

The video from the Boston Dynamics robot Atlas, dancing to the tune of Do you love me by The Contours, recently went viral. In the past, Atlas, performed several jumps, 180 degree changes of direction in the air and backflips at different heights with perfect landings. Atlass’s advanced control system allows for highly diverse and agile locomotion, and 28 hydraulic joints provide mobility. The robots’ algorithms reason through complex dynamic interactions involving the whole body and the environment to plan movements.

RoboCup is an international tournament where robots participate in a football league every year. Depending on the league, different teams worldwide program a team of humanoid and non-humanoid robots to play a game of football. Softbanks famous robot, NO, is used for the Standardized Platform competition. NAO has multiple sensors, embedded vision and 25 degrees of flexibility. These robots perform autonomously after the kick-off. They use AI to play the game, improve their systems and interact with other robots on the field.

Also see


Sumo robots

Japan’s famous sumo wrestling has now taken on a 21st century twist: Tiny sumo robotsRobots of different sizes and classes compete with each other in tournaments. Once the game starts, each robot acts autonomously based on a set of rules pre-programmed into the bot. These robots have lightning-fast decision-making skills and operate at incredible speeds.

Jennifer – Skiing / ice hockey

Jennifer, the little robot created by students at the Autonomous Agents Laboratory at the University of Manitoba in Canada, has incredible to ski and ice hockey skills. According to the creators of Jennifers, the cross-country gait is based on the linear inverted pendulum model and inspired by gait and skating gait developed for the DARwIn-OP robot.

Jenga

While not a professional sport, scientists at MIT have used a machine learning approach to create a robot to play Jenga. The robot comes with embedded vision, a force-sensitive wrist cuff and a pair of soft teeth. It uses its vision and cuff to gently poke a tower of Jenga blocks. The robot can then receive feedback in real time and learn which block is best to take out and place without rattling the pieces.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Receive the latest updates and relevant offers by sharing your email.

You can write for us and be one of over 500 experts who contributed stories to AIM. Share your nominations here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

Related Topics: