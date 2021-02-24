Scouting Report: Missiles at Cavaliers





When where: 6.30 pm; Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

TV / radio: AT&T SportsNet, 790 AM, 740 AM; Spanish: 10.10 a.m.

So far: Missiles 11-18; Cavaliers 11-21 Lately: The Rockets’ home loss to the Bulls on Monday extended the losing streak to eight games, including a five-game slip on the road. The Cavaliers broke a 10-game lost streak on Tuesday, leading the Hawks on a Lamar Stevens dunk with four seconds to go. Explore the missiles The Rockets’ eight-game lost streak is the longest since losing 15 consecutive games during the 2000-01 season. … The Rockets are 0-14 when opponents make a better percentage of their shots. The Rockets take the most combined open and wide open 3-pointers in the NBA, but are ranked 29th in 3-point percentage, which is 34 percent, only better than the Cavaliers. … The Rockets have won five of their past six games against the Cavaliers. … John Wall averaged 19.5 points and 9.7 assists in 26 games against the Cavs during his career. He has averaged 23.6 points in his eight games played. … Rockets rookie and Toledo, Ohio-born Jae’Sean Tate has scored double digits in six of his seven games, averaging 14.3 points and 59.2 percent of his shots. He ranks second among rookies who have played in at least half of their team’s games in shooting percentage, at 54.4 percent. … Attacker Danuel House Jr. has made 6 out of 8 3-pointers in the past two games, after 5 out of 32 in his previous five games. … Striker David Nwaba tied his career high with 22 points on Monday, having made 53.4 percent of his shots in his past 13 games. Scouting the Cavaliers The Cavaliers are 2-12 against Western Conference teams. … The Cavs, who defeated the Hawks on Tuesday, are 2-3 in the second half from back-to-backs. … The Cavaliers are the last in the NBA in offensive rating and net rating, second to last in revenue percentage and assist to revenue ratio. … Cleveland leads the NBA in points, averaging 54.4 per game. … With forward Dean Wade getting his first career start, the Cavaliers used their 16th starting line-up of the season on Tuesday without a line-up starting together for more than five games. … Guard Collin Sexton had scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games in progress and has scored at least 20 points in 20 of his 27 games played. … Guard Darius Garland averaged 17.5 points and 5.7 assists in his past six games. … Center Jarrett Allen on Sunday had 26 points and 17 rebounds and made all 11 shots. He joined just seven other players in NBA history who scored 25 points with 15 rebounds without missing a shot. He averaged 14.2 points and 8.8 rebounds in his first 19 games with the Cavaliers. Number to note 46.2 – Percentage of Rockets shots coming from outside the 3-point line, second highest in the NBA, while second to last is in a 3-point percentage. Injury / status report Missiles – Guard Victor Oladipo (right foot tense) and Guard Eric Gordon (sore right heel) are questionable. Center PJ Tucker (bruised thigh) is likely. Center Christian Wood (sprained right ankle) guard Dante Exum (right calf strain) guard Kevin Porter Jr. (assigned to G League) and forward KJ Martin (assigned to G League) have been eliminated. Cavaliers – Center Marques Bolden (transferred to G League), security guard Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), center Andre Drummond (not on team), forward Kevin Love (strained right calf), forward Larry Nance Jr. (broken left half) are out. Forward Taurean Prince (sore left ankle) is questionable.

