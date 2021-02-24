A cricket XI made up of footballers including Gary and Phil Neville, Tottenham and Liverpool stars and the potential ‘greatest batsman in the world’

Many of us can’t even find one sport to be good at, but some people are brilliant at two.

Gary and Phil Neville could have had a great cricket career, but the brothers chose football, which was reasonable given all the success they had at Manchester United.

Instagram: @ gneville2 Phil and Gary Neville were presented as aspiring young cricketers

In fact, in his last cricket game before starting his football career, Gary saw Neville see a 200-run partnership with Matthew Hayden, which opened for Australia for several years.

However, the younger Neville brother was even better. English cricket legend Freddie Flintoff, who played at junior level with Neville in Lancashire, called him a ‘cricket genius’.

We were treated to footage of Tottenham players enjoying a good game of cricket on their training ground and this made us think about what other footballers have played in the game.

talkSPORT.com has scoured the internet and created a cricket XI made up of soccer players and ex-soccer players.

Freddie Flintoff on ‘cricket genius’ Phil Neville

Needless to say, the Neville brothers are a shoo-in. They were great batsmen in every way, but we didn’t go for both as the opening pair.

Instead, we went for Spurs younger Harvey White, who was part of that group that played on their training ground.

He was caught early in his innings, but the left-handed showed a lot of potential and his technique impressed Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad in their analysis of the Spurs team’s cricket potential.

At 19 he still has a lot to learn, but he could become a top opener with enough experience!

Flintoff claimed that Phil Neville could have been just as good as Ricky Ponting or Sachin Tendulkar. Ponting was No. 3 for Australia, so Neville is going in that position.

The number 4 position often has the team’s best batsman and there would have been no one better than Christian Vieri, the former Italian striker himself says.

Vieri, who is also known for his spells at Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Inter and Milan, revealed how he lived in Australia for ten years as a child and developed a skill for cricket and believes he would have been ‘the best batsman in the world ‘. he had taken that path.

“It is a bit strange that I grew up in Australia, but when I was there it was normal to go to school, play soccer, play cricket and play different sports. I was a big fan of cricket, ”Vieri told Stats Perform News, via ICC

AFP – Getty Vieri was a good goalscorer, but perhaps cricket was his true calling in life

“Even if we were 13-14 we would be watching Australia, playing Test matches, ODI matches in Sydney. I am a very big, big cricket fan.

“I just love to play. I probably played more cricket than football in school. Do you know what we would do? We would tape the tennis ball to make it go faster and swing. I think I would have been the best hitter in the world if I had played cricket. I was an all-rounder. I was really good. “

Vieri also said he was a great slogger of the ball and on that subject we have Michael Dawson’s turn. Vieri and Dawson would be the perfect partnership to take a match away from the opposition.

The former Tottenham defender showed his own impressive decisiveness when he played with Broad in 2013 – the English bowler even said there would be a spot for him in the middle order of the national team!

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also a useful cricketer. He told the Daily Telegraph, via Sport mole that he was offered a trial at Hampshire, but couldn’t go because it clashed with his football practice.

He also said he was an all-rounder, including a wicket-keeper, so that’s where he’s going on this team. Wicket-keeper is often the hardest position to find, as England would attest in recent years.

The standard is now dropping somewhat with Spurs duo Harry Kane and Eric Dier occupying the No. 7 and No. 8 slots in the batting order.

Kane has been filmed a few times playing cricket and while he doesn’t have that much talent, you can’t beat him at all so we feel bad leaving him out!

Dier has even less cricket ability, but his role in the team is essential. Every cricket side needs a nasty edge, and Dier would make a great sleder-in-chief. You can tell he had words in Ben Davies ear shortly before he was fired from the Spurs training ground and also hit the ball right on Jack Clarke when he was in the bat. Delicious stuff.

The tail enders would be Adam Lallana, Joe Hart and James Milner. Hart would lead the bowling attack after impressing Anderson and Broad with a pair of menacing bouncers on Kane.

The goalkeeper even admitted that he missed England’s victory over Sweden at the last World Cup to fulfill a childhood dream and play for local Shrewsbury.

Lallana and Milner played together on a pre-season tour of Australia with Liverpool. Lallana produced some good cover drives, but was even better as a spin bowler, rejecting Nathaniel Clyne, who admittedly had no idea what he was doing with the bat.

As a youngster, Milner played at the county level in Yorkshire before taking up football. He claims he could bowl a few bouncers so he and Hart would be the main fast bowlers on this team.

Cricket XI consists of soccer players Gary Neville Harvey White Phil Neville Christian Vieri Michael Dawson Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (World Cup) Harry Kane Eric Dier Adam Lallana Joe Hart James Milner

