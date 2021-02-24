The official Quaker football team was founded in 1876



In 1878 Penn claimed their first peer victory, 1-2-1 that season. Credit: Courtesy of Penn Archives

One of the oldest sports at Penn, football has been played in college since the 1870s. From intramural matches in 1871 to winning seven national titles in a 30-year period between 1894 and 1924, and finally, to being part of the Ivy League since 1956, football has been a part of the university for nearly 150 years.

The first mention of soccer at Penn was in the 1872 Yearbook, where there are two references to soccer games that took place in the fall of 1871. The first was a match between a team of freshmen and a team of sophomores, who the first won. The second game was between the seniors and members of the three other classes, where the seniors triumphed in an exciting way. These games being played were more like rugby in that teams scored by kicking the ball into goal or running it over the line.

Recreational games like this one continued to be played for the next five years, as the 1874 yearbook tells us. In discussing the sports activities of recent years, the yearbook explains that the university formed an athletics association that organized recreational sports activities and competitions. The association presented awards for a variety of track and field competitions and curated football matches between teams made up of members from Penn’s various classes.

The first official Penn football team was formed in 1876, and a committee was formed to choose the players who would be part of the inaugural Penn foot-ball twenties. After the team was formed, they chose CS Farnum as the team captain and challenged Rutgers, Princeton and Columbia to matches.

Princeton took up the challenge and the teams decided to play on October 21. Princeton was the nation’s most experienced college soccer team, having participated in the first-ever college soccer game against Rutgers in 1869, and were winners of the first four college soccer teams. football championships.

When the day of the game finally arrived, there was uncertainty as to whether or not the two teams would play, as the day before had been rainy. Despite this, the Penn players decided to travel and seven Quakers led by Farnum went to Princeton but found no one on the field. They later found out that Princetons players decided not to show because the sky looked cloudy and they expected it to rain.

Finally, the two teams met on November 11, 1876 in Philadelphia. Princetons ‘experience proved too much in the Quakers’ very first match against another university, with the Tigers victorious with a 6-0 score. The two teams then ate together.

A week later, the Quakers took on the Philadelphia All-Stars, a team made up of members from a nearby athletic club, and won 4-0. Penn’s last game of the season was in New Jersey, when the Quakers took on the Tigers and fell 6-0 again.

According to the University Magazine, published in 1876, Penn’s on-field woes against Princeton were due in part to the fact that the Penn team was made up of much smaller players than the teams of their rivals Columbia, Princeton and Yale. It was this, coupled with a lack of experience, that kept the Reds and Blues from claiming their first peer title until 1878.

Penn finished 1-2-1 in 1878, after an 1877 season in which they were unable to schedule games against other schools. The 1878 season kicked off with another defeat to Princeton, followed by the Quakers claiming their first win at another university against Swarthmore with a score of 9-0. The Quakers then lost to Princeton again before ending the season with a draw against Columbia. The win against Swarthmore turned out to be one of the few bright spots in the coming years as Red and Blue struggled tremendously in their first few seasons.

The Quakers went 6-14 between 1879-1882, including losing all six matchups against Princeton in this four-year period, unable to produce a winning record due to a combination of inexperience and lack of size. It wasn’t until 1883, when the Quakers published a 6-2-1 record, that the Quakers began building a serious, winning program.

Beginning in 1883 and into the twentieth century, Penn football grew into the program we know today, winning seven championships and finally transitioning to the Ivy League in the 1950s.