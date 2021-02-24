Tennis: Maximum 250 fans allowed for Singapore Open Semifinals and Finals, Tennis News and Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Tennis fans in Singapore can finally catch a live match after the organizers of the Singapore Tennis Open announced on Wednesday (February 24) that 250 fans a day will be able to play this weekend’s semifinals and finals. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 6pm and cost $ 61 each. They can be purchased from Sistic. All spectators must pass a mandatory Antigen Rapid Test (ART) before entering the OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub. The costs of the test are covered by the ticket price. They must also undergo temperature measurement and Safe Entry check-in with TraceTogether. They are only admitted if their test result, which takes about 30 minutes, is negative. Spectators are required to observe safety precautions, such as wearing masks at all times, and are not allowed to change seats or mingle between different groups. The event, like One Championship’s recent mixed martial arts events, is another test of how Singaporean sporting events can resume safely with fans in attendance. Lim Teck Yin, chairman of the tournament organization and chief executive officer of Sport Singapore, said the safety of all participants in the event remains the organizers’ top priority. He added: “Singapore Tennis Open has had a promising start and we have received tremendous support from the tennis association and local partners. “We are committed to bringing live action from the world-class sporting event to a safe environment with robust safe controls.” Tennis fan Melody Foo was thrilled with the news, saying she would try to get a ticket for one of her favorite players, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, if he makes it to the final stages of the tournament February 22-28. “I usually travel to watch tournaments, so it’s great to have one in Singapore because I don’t have to travel and anyway we can’t travel with Covid-19 right now,” she said. “I love the whole experience of watching a live game because when you sit on the field you can see how fast the ball is moving and how hard they are actually swinging, which is harder to see on TV. “I don’t know when I’ll be seeing another live event, but there are only 250 tickets, so I might have to meet my expectations in case I don’t get tickets.”







