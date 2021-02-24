There is a ‘balance’ between building for now and the future





Terry Fontenot, the new Atlanta Falcons general manager, has a philosophical choice in his early seasons that takes the reins in Peach State: build for now or for the future. Free agency is the first to wait for the cap-tied Falcons, who are over the expected salary ceiling. With his hands largely tied to the open market, Fontenot’s grand Atlanta plans may not be fully visible until the 2021 NFL Draft. Will the GM use Overall Pick No. 4 for a player who can immediately upgrade a needed position in the trenches? Will they bring a quarterback from the future with them in the belief that they won’t be in the top 5 to make such a selection in the coming seasons? Will Fontenot sell the choice to a QB needy team for a boatload of assets to complement a top-heavy roster? The presence of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley could lead to a belief that Atlanta could turn things around soon, but Fontenot on Tuesday noted that he needs to build for now and on the road. “We will make decisions that will help the team win this year, but we also need to think about the future years – 2022, 2023 – so there is a balance between them,” he said. via the Associated Press“We want to be as competitive as possible now and keep the future in mind.” GM’s discussion for the first time made it clear that he is aware of the overhaul he has inherited. The headache includes a precarious salary cap in which the Falcons have already made cuts, like the staunch veteran Ricardo Allen. There will certainly be more bloodletting from the new copper in the coming weeks. “We have to make some tough decisions about the players on this squad,” said the GM. “We need to start looking for players. We can’t just put together this squad with overpaid players from free agency and top picks. We really need to dig and find value in free agency.” The key to the off-season Falcons is the number 4 overall choice, a place Fontenot calls a “prime spot” to curate the roster. “Some really good players will be there at four,” he said. “There are many different scenarios to go through. It’s an excellent place to be. It’s not a place we want to be often, but we have to take advantage of it and be open to all possibilities.” Given their financial ties with Ryan for at least another year, the Falcons look poised to place a bright “For Sale” sign on number 4, in the hope that a club will pay a lot to get one of the best signalers to get. That hope didn’t come true for teams at the top of the draft board last year, with Miami and LA able to sit tight and take on Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert respectively. If no trade scenario delivers a windfall fortune for Fontenot, how he uses that No. 4 pick will shape the next few years of reconstruction in Atlanta.

