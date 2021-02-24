Mitch Swepson was shocked after revealing a neck fracture





Mitch Swepson (pictured) has suffered another break and will miss the rest of the Sheffield Shield season. (Getty Images) Promising leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is startled after learning, he suffered a neck fracture that ended his season abruptly. The Test hopefully enjoyed a breakthrough season after playing three T20 matches against India in December. WOW: Footage reveals Steve Smith’s stunning $ 2 million IPL disapproval ‘ON YOUR BIKE’: The brutal swipe from Cricket Great to Labuschagne He was also a member of the Test squad, returning to the Big Bash with the Brisbane Heat, before complaining of neck pain. But scans left the spinner in shock after revealing a stress fracture in the C6 vertebrae. Swepson has been ordered to remain inactive for six weeks until further scans to determine how to proceed with treatment. Martin Love, former Test batsman and sports medicine manager of Queensland Cricket, said the 27-year-old’s treatment must be carefully managed. “It is by no means a common injury in spinners, for example, and while Australian Cricket has a lot of information on how to deal with stress fractures in fast bowlers, it is not so clear in Mitch’s case,” said Love. “We will work closely with Mitch and Cricket Australia to manage his recovery. “We are encouraged by the successful return of many bowlers who have experienced spinal fractures during their careers, so hopefully this case turns out to be relatively simple.” Swepson to miss the Sheffield Shield campaign Swepson was included in the Test squad for this summer’s India tour after claiming 23 wickets at 9:17 PM in the opening stages of the Sheffield Shield for the Bulls. He was also named in the Australian squad to tour South Africa before that series was postponed earlier this month. Swepson’s injury means he will miss out on Queensland’s remaining Shield games as well as the domestic one-day cup campaign. “I’m trying to stay positive and will do everything I can to win games by the end of the season,” he said. Story continues with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

