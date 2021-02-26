Youth soccer team was feet from fatal shootings





OAKLAND – The deadly shooting of a man in the Frick neighborhood of the city happened on Wednesday while his children were practicing with a youth soccer team in the East Oakland park where gunfire sounded, police said. In a statement, police said on Thursday that the man suspected of firing the shots near the soccer practice in Concordia Park turned himself into San Leandro police. Authorities have not identified him or provided other details about his surrender. Dozens of children were at the practice in the park when the gunfire broke out at around 5:35 PM., said the police. None of them were injured. The park is located in block 2900 of 64th Avenue. Police say the man sustained at least one wound around his shoulder. A firefighter off duty in the area at the time, as well as other officers, tried to save him. The authorities declared him dead on the spot. Authorities have not named the victim, but others identified him as Reuben Lewis, 37 in Concord, on Thursday. Jeff Cotton, the athletic director of the Oakland Dynamos youth soccer team, remembered Lewis as a former AAU basketball league coach, doting father and youth mentor. Cotton said he left the park shortly before tragedy struck. “I came right back,” he said. “Once I got back my main goal was to get children back to their parents so we don’t get involved in the police work.” He also remembered Lewis seeing him play basketball with his cousin in a traveling competition. “I can honestly say that every time I met him, he was the same. He treated everyone the same. He was always respectful no matter what was going on. “ Police said they are working to provide grief counselors to the youth soccer team that saw it happen. Social media posts recalled Lewis Thursday. RIP to my brother Reuben Lewis! This one hurts! Reub was a good guy. Family man, coach, hooper and friend. Always shows love and always had a smile on his face with a joke ready. Pray for your kids and your family bro. Rest pic.twitter.com/VDZ1ihuHqU – Matt Johnson (@ MattJohnson916) February 25, 2021 RIP Reuben Lewis!

Oaklands Own and a TDS Legend – Kyle Dayanghirang (@_Kdeezzy) February 25, 2021 There have been 22 murders in the city of Oakland this year. At this point in 2020 – a year of 109 murders, the highest number since 2012 – there were five in all. “As a member of the community and as a parent, this is one of my biggest fears,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a statement. “This brutal daytime shooting endangered dozens of youth, their parents, loved ones and surrounding community members.” Police did not say which teams were exercising which league. According to police, several members of the community helped officers and detectives identify the suspect by providing video and other “crucial information.” “My plea is the same as what I asked in my swearing-in as chief,” Armstrong said. “Our community and our city must come together and stand behind OPD members as we all work to end violence in Oakland.” Staff writers George Kelly and Harry Harris contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos