Family Traditions Drive Alabama Mens Tennis Graduate Student Alexey Nesterov





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alexey Nesterov picked up a tennis racket at the age of six and has strived to be the best on the court ever since. That drive to excel came from someone who knows a thing or two about athletic excellence. “Ever since I bought a tennis racket, I have strived to become as much an athlete as my grandmother, and that’s the reason for all my achievements in tennis,” said Nesterov. Alexey’s grandmother, Klara (Guseva) Nesterova, was a speed skater who, among her other achievements, won gold in the 1000 meters at the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley. “I’ve always been very proud of her accomplishments and the way they behave around others,” said Nesterov. “She has always been optimistic, energetic, caring, and willing to move heaven and earth for those she loved.” She not only gave her grandson a positive role model in everyday life, but also motivated him to always push to get better. “The stories she told me about her career certainly inspired me and made me want to achieve great things in the sport,” said Nesterov. A graduate student in his senior year at the Crimson Tide, Nesterov has influenced the Crimson Tide’s lineup since day one, with ranked wins during his first four years and time spent nationally ranked in doubles with Riccardo Roberto in the fall of 2019. Tennis isn’t the only area Nesterov has excelled in since arriving in Tuscaloosa. The resident of Moscow, Russia, is a four-year ITA Scholar-Athlete and a 2020 CoSIDA At-Large Team Academic All-District honoree. He achieved a perfect average of 4.0 points towards a bachelor’s degree in finance and is now working towards a master’s degree in the same discipline. Again, family has been the impetus for his success. “My parents, especially my mother, have been a big part of my success in the classroom,” said Nesterov. “They’ve always told me that while it’s great to be an athlete, it’s just as, if not more, important to have a good education. In high school, there were plenty of times when I struggled. to do all the schoolwork with a challenging practice. schedule and endless tournaments, but my parents were always on hand to help in every way possible. “ Nesterov and his teammates return to action this weekend in Tuscaloosa, facing Southeastern Conference foes Kentucky and Vanderbilt. The Tide will face the Wildcats on Friday from 6:00 pm CT and the Commodores on Sunday at 1:00 pm CT. Due to health and safety considerations in addition to current guidelines, attendance at tennis matches in Alabama is on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached if the matches are played outdoors. Face cover should be worn at all times unless you are eating or drinking. When games are played indoors, no spectators are allowed. Get the latest information on Alabama men’s tennis by following AlabamaMTN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General sports news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

