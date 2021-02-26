Henrik Lundqvist is ‘months’ away from deciding his future in hockey after heart surgery

Former Rangers and current Capitals goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist is still months away from making a final decision about his future in hockey after returning to the ice for the first time since undergoing open-heart surgery a few months ago. Those videos were posted Tuesday, showing the 38-year-old in a Caps practice uniform blocking shots.

The day after he posted those clips, he tweeted a clarification to all fans who thought he was going back to the rink in the NHL soon.

Going to the ice rink this week was very rewarding. My health is clearly my number 1 priority. It will be months before I can make decisions about my future after more tests / convos with doctors. The only thing I know with 100% certainty is that I still love the game.

Lundqvist underwent surgery in early January for an aortic valve replacement, aortic root and ascending aorta replacement, and although he feels better after the procedure, he is still in a state of rehab where he will not conduct interviews, his agent Don Meehan said according to the Associated Press

The veteran goalkeeper signed a one-year contract with the Capitals ahead of this season in what would be just the second team of his career, after a 15-season spell with the Rangers. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan said he assumed Lundqvist wouldn’t play this season, and the franchise has continued to support the goalkeeper.

Many fans wondered if this major operation, combined with the age of the Swedish goalkeeper, would mean the end of his playing career. However, neither the player nor his new franchise has described this period as a retirement. Lundqvist is on the reserve list for long-term injuries for this season. He will be 39 on March 2.