A boost for better photography, sports news and top stories

Vaccinations for Team Singapore’s athletes have begun, with national shooters Adele Tan, Tessa Neo and Ho Xiu Yi receiving an injection in the arm – both literally and figuratively – at the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Wednesday.

The trio and their coach Song Haiping were joined by Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong, who shared on social media that they had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The shooters planned to travel to South Korea in April to compete in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, before it was postponed yesterday.

Like some of their fellow countrymen, they will be competing for places at the Tokyo Olympics in the coming months.

Mr Tong wrote: “We must support our athletes as they travel, train and compete for Singapore on a global stage.

“We will therefore gradually arrange for our athletes and coaches to receive their vaccinations before traveling abroad so that they remain safe and can focus on their competitions.”

Ho welcomed the vaccination for athletes, noting that it was progress in the coronavirus situation as it means they can now travel again for foreign competitions.

The 21-year-old said: “I feel safer now and being able to travel again brings back the excitement. I look forward to the process of competing abroad for the first time since the Denmark Open last February. . “

In a media engagement session on January 19, Mr. Tong had revealed that in addition to those who have qualified for the Olympics, the government will give priority to athletes who are traveling to participate in qualifying events for the Games.

He noted that front-line workers and seniors remain “at the forefront” in Singapore’s national vaccination plan, but they are “working within that framework to see what can be done for the athletes who meet the criteria.”

Tong then said, “We don’t want them to risk coming back with Covid, and that will completely derail their preparations for the Olympics.”

National shuttler Loh Kean Yew and paddlers Koen Pang and Zeng Jian were vaccinated earlier this month, while Tokyo-bound table tennis players Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye will get theirs when they return from the competition in Qatar in April.

Three other national shooters – Martina Veloso, Teo Shun Xie and Teh Xiu Hong – were also vaccinated earlier this month, ahead of their visit to India for the ISSF World Cup stop March 18-29 in New Delhi.

The allocation of 12 quota places (one for each individual event) for the Olympic Games will be based on the world rankings on March 31 last year and the points earned in India. The places go to the highest ranked shooter who has not yet qualified, provided his or her team has not secured an Olympic berth in that event.

World number 10 Veloso will compete for an Olympic spot in the women’s 50m rifle three positions, while world number 22 Teh and world number 57 Teo will compete for a place in the women’s 25m pistol.

Previously, Neo had secured an Olympic quota spot for Singapore after winning the 10m airgun silver at the Asian Shooting Championships in November 2019.

The representative will be selected from Singapore’s top women’s rifle shooters based on scores from four qualifying matches – the H&N Cup in Munich last January, which Tan won, two local events and the now-delayed Changwon competition.

Jeanine Heng, the Singapore Shooting Association’s high-performance manager, said: “Our plans and goals are for our shooters to medal in India to get enough points for Olympic qualification, and then competition in South Korea.

“But the plans are extremely changeable and subject to change every day. Getting the athletes to every country is already a challenge, our main goal now is to plan things by trip.”