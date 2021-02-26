Cricket bat used in student fights in Dunedin





David Unwin / Stuff Police on Thursday night arrested three students related to an attack in central Dunedin.

A student brawl in central Dunedin ended in a knockout with a cricket bat and three people arrested. Police received reports of a brawl between several students in London St at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, senior sergeant Craig Dinnissen said. One man had been knocked out with a cricket bat and three men were found by a police dog unit and promptly arrested. A St. John spokesman said three people with moderate injuries have been transferred to Dunedin Hospital. Dinnissen confirmed that everyone involved was students and said the investigation was continuing. READ MORE:

* Teenagers camping in a tent receive unwanted visitors

* Fraternal struggle ends in a bizarre drunk driving appeal in Dunedin

* Alleged headbutt found with teeth marks on forehead

It was too early to say whether the men attended the Black Caps match at University Oval earlier that day, he said. Cricket streaker arrested Meanwhile, a streaker at Thursday’s international cricket match has dodged the courts and will instead be heard by the University of Otago proctor. He initially bypassed cricket security, but was picked up by police, Dinnissen said. The man was the only one arrested at the match. Cake thief caught A 21-year-old man was arrested for shoving a hot pie in his pants early Friday morning during the Regent Night n Day in North Dunedin. The pie had recovered but was unsaleable, Dinnissen said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos