Man with MMA training who beat up Oklahoma footballer Spencer Jones speaks out

A man who had a falling out with a University of Oklahoma football player earlier this month has spoken out in the wake of the incident that went viral on social media.

Walker Brown, a man with MMA training, was captured on video in a two-for-two altercation with Sooner’s wide receiver Spencer Jones injuring both men.

Police are currently investigating the incident, which took place in a men’s toilet in a bar near the OU campus. Norman Police spokesman Sarah Jensen said recently Sports illustrated The department has labeled the incident as aggravated assault and destruction, with all parties identified. No arrests have been made at this time.

On a GoFundMe page launched in his name on Tuesday, Brown revealed that he was injured in the altercation and will need time off as a result. Brown stated repeatedly that he was defending himself and that the video did not capture the entire altercation.

I feel uncomfortable doing this because I want to work and pay my own bills, but I realize that might be a little difficult, Brown wrote. I will say YES, something happened prior to the start of the video because my nose is not bleeding for no reason.

Original attack and battery not on video?

Brown’s attorney, Steve Sice, expanded on Brown’s statement, supporting his clients’ claim that the altercation started before the video began.

What isn’t shown is the original assault and battery that Mr. Brown suffered at the hands of Mr. Jones and his friend, shortly before the footage captured, Sice wrote. As shown, my clients’ noses and clothes were bloody before the video started. Mr. Brown was legally entitled to defend himself in this case. As a result, Mr. Brown sustained several injuries, including a torn bicep requiring surgery. We will not make any further comments until the conclusion of the investigation by the authorities.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $ 46,000 of the $ 50,000 target was raised on the Walker Browns GoFundMe page.

What the viral video shows

Meanwhile, Jones is dealing with his own injuries. He underwent four-hour surgery to repair a broken left orbital cup, according to The athletic

Jones’s attorney, Woodrow Glass, offered a different view of the situation. Glass told me New York Daily News his client tried to de-escalate the situation and didn’t break Jones’s nose.

The video, which surfaced Monday, starts with Brown bleeding from his nose. Brown and Jones exchange words. A man behind Jones, presumably a friend or associate of Jones, steps forward and pushes Brown. Brown wipes his nose and quickly glances at a man standing next to him, who was later identified as his brother, Braden Brown. He then ends up punching Jones in the face. From there, a fight breaks out between the four men.

It doesn’t take long for Brown to take Jones down. Meanwhile, bathroom visitors are stepping around and over the bodies on the floor. Brown takes Jones back and lands some punches. Then his brother, Braden, hits Jones’s friend against the wall and starts punching away. The video ends with all four men on the ground.

Brothers MMA background

Shortly after the video went viral, Braden Brown, who had not been identified at the time, took to Twitter and revealed that he and Walker had experience with mixed martial arts and cage fights.

To get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the guy with the hat and that’s my brother. We ARE NOT college wrestlers, we’ve been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA / Cage Fighting since we were 12. They didn’t give us options unfortunately. We showed restraint.

The Brown brothers’ father, Tommy Brown, told me MMA fights Wednesday his sons train at The Coliseum Wrestling and MMA a gym he owns. Neither Walker, Braden, nor Tommy have any records or profiles listed in any large MMA database.

As for Jones, the senior redshirt at the University of Oklahoma played in 11 games in 2020 and got according to USA TODAY Sports