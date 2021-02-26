Sophomores Diamond, Thornton get West Chester East off to a hot start – PA Prep Live

Like the rest of us, hockey coach Eric Wolf, boys from West Chester East, has never experienced a year like this.

But in Wolfs’ case, this year stands out for a reason other than a global pandemic.

I’m in my sixth year and this is the deepest team I’ve had, Wolf said Thursday. Normally you don’t have four very good lines in high school, and I have four very good lines.

The Ches-Mont Leagues National Division in the Inter County Scholastic Hockey League dropped the puck on Jan. 8, and most teams have been in their seasons for over a month now. Reigning champion West Chester East (4-0-0-0) is still the team to beat. But it’s that unparalleled team depth that worries the rest of the competition.

The first Vikings left their mark on the standings on Monday with a 6-1 win over crosstown rival Henderson, keeping their winning streak alive. While the atmosphere at Ice Line was not the same as in a normal rivalry game, there was no lack of competition.

The Vikings dominated the attacking end, making more than 40 shots on target. The attack was led by sophomore Greg Diamond, who scored six goals for half of the teams and ended the night with a hat-trick.

It’s Diamonds’ first year on East’s roster after playing his first season with Cardinal OHara, but he’s already complementing the skills of upper classmen at the offensive end. Senior Tristan DElia has been a playmaker alongside Diamond, with three assists on Monday, bringing him a total of 15 on the season.

On the other side of the ice, West Chester East is without its best defender, senior Michael Cardarelli, due to a knee injury. That leaves it to underclassmen like sophomore Henry Thornton to protect the net from goalkeepers Jake Godshall (four starts) and Connor McBridge (three starts).

“Henry Thornton might be the best defender in the Ches-Mont right now,” said Wolf. He is a sophomore, but he does not play at a sophomore level. He controls, he competes against the best players from the other teams, he tops our first power play unit. If there’s a match we want against another teammate, he’s the first over the wall. He takes care of things.

West Chester East will try to protect its win streak against Avon Grove (1-1-1-0) at Ice Line on Friday evening at 9:45 AM. A win against the Red Devils would be a step towards the teams’ very specific goals per Coach Wolf: get a first round in the Ches-Mont play-offs, win the championship again, get number 1- seed in the Flyers Cup, win the Flyers Cup and win the state championship.

The Vikings are off to a great start.

Catch up

The unbeaten girls from West Chester Henderson are at the top of the American division standings thanks to a perfect 8-0 start. Freshman Kayla Czukoski was an attacking force on the ice, with a whopping 16 goals and nine assists in just seven games played.

Czukoski isn’t the only underclassman to make a statement. In the National Division, the girls from Downingtown East / Bishop Shanahan (3-4-0-0) picked up a solid victory against Pennridge (1-3-0-1) on Sunday. They were met by a striking effort from two sophomores – goalkeeper Olivia Ceglia and striker Maggie Jacoby – on their way to a decisive 7-0 victory. Ceglia booked her second shutout of the season and Jacoby took over the offensive ending, scoring four goals on the day.

Friar Drill

Back to the boys’ side, Malvern Prep (4-0-0-0) and Holy Ghost Preps (3-0-0-1) unbeaten records were put to the test in an extension of the Atlantic Prep Athletic Conference (APAC) on Wednesday .

Each team stepped onto the ice with a flawless 3-0 record, but only Malvern left without a scratch and recorded a 3-2 shootout victory.

The teams’ stats were nearly identical, with each shot of 28 saves and exactly 30 shots on target.

The third period ended with a draw, 2-2, and extra time came and went with no goals from either team, putting their unbeaten records in a shootout. After two tries from his teammates, it was senior Jack Costabile who decided the game with a goal.

Although Costabile made the match winner, he attributed the victory to his teammate in the net, junior goalkeeper Anthony Perti.

Perti kept us going throughout the game, Costabile said. We have a lot to work on, but a good overall team wins.

The story is not over yet. Holy Ghost Prep will have a chance to avenge the loss when Malvern heads north to the Grundy Arena on Monday.

What’s next

Rivalry week in Downingtown again, and, as always, the East-West showdown Friday night at Ice Line is one to watch.

It’s the second meeting between the teams this season, and the Cougars (1-2-0-1) will take to the ice with vengeance after a heavy overtime loss in January.

Junior Trent Thomas scored an impressive hat-trick for the Whippets in his teams 4-3 win last month, but he hasn’t found the back of the net since.

The Cougars’ main offensive asset, Mark Stankiewicz, is the player to watch. The senior has scored two of the Cougars three goals against West, and so far this season he has scored eight goals and added four assists in five games played.

