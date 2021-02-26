Colorado sports betting hit another record month in January

The question that determines Sports betting in Colorado got another heartfelt answer.

Heck, you could say sports betting in the U.S for that matter.

Is table tennis bet here to stay?

The niche sport remains one of the most popular sports for users to bet on. Since the launch of sports betting in May and the return of major American sports, Colorado still can’t stop table tennis.

A bit of a surprise NBA betting is the king of January, followed by the NFL

Yet table tennis was not only in the top 10, it was also in the top five again.

Above the NHL and Stanley Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche

Colorado always does it in a unique way.

Another record month for sports betting in Colorado

All of that led to another record month for sports betting earnings.

Colorados online and retail sportsbooks matched their ninth consecutive month of record sports betting $ 326.9 million in January, according to data released on Thursday By the Colorado Division of GamingThe previous record was the $ 284.55 million in December

In the battle for the top states, Colorado will likely finish sixth this month. Colorado is also the sixth state in US history to be squatted $ 300 million in a single month.

The Centennial State will likely follow New Jersey Nevada Pennsylvania Illinois, and Indiana

What’s interesting about Indiana is that when it releases its sales figures, it becomes a pretty good harbinger of what’s to come in Colorado.

Gamblers in the Hoosier State deployed $ 348 million in January, setting a record there for the fifth month in a row.

Colorado didn’t quite reach that number, but it got pretty close.

As for the handle dropout, gross gaming income (GGR) got a state record in January and brought in $ 22.7 millionThat was from the $ 17.2 million in December.

Meanwhile, the revenue from sports betting has increased $ 11.7 million, up significantly from December $ 5.7 million

The state has also been generated $ 1.2 million in state taxes for the month. That’s an increase of 125% from the $ 531,489 collected in December.

Top sport was used

As for the sports users put their money into, as mentioned above, the NBA was the top sport $ 88 million

That was followed by the NFL and NCAA basketball

And of course table tennis.

Here are thetop five sports betting for January:

NBA $ 88.3 million NFL $ 74.9 Million NCAA Basketball $ 39.9 Million Table tennis $ 11.8 million Hockey $ 9.6 million

In terms of the NCAA basketball number, that bodes well March Madness betting on the Colorado market.

That is especially true if both University of Colorado and Colorado State University men’s basketball teams are eligible for the tournament.

But despite all that, table tennis is the one constant when it comes to sports betting in Colorado.

Since the launch of sports betting in May, table tennis has now generated$ 78.3 million in betting. And there is no sign that will change anytime soon.