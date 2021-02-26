Cricket streaker exposes his googlies before dodging stewards and jumping to flee the ground





A CRICKET streaker exposed his googlies on the field before rejoining the spectators and jumping over a fence to escape the ground. Stewards failed to take the joker yesterday during the International T20 series between New Zealand and Australia in Dunedin. 5 He’s out – the streaking prankster escapes the stewards – in red and yellow – as he climbs the fence and flees Credit: Getty Images – Getty 5 Grinning man – wearing only socks and sneakers – dodged pursuers after being shot onto the field with his crotch Credit: Getty Images – Getty 5 Fans in the stands pulled out their phones to capture video and photos of the streak show Credit: Rex Features The prankster – wearing only socks and sneakers – dodged pursuers after he was shot onto the field with his crotch. But he abandoned all attempts at modesty when he shot himself into the crowd and ran up the seats to the stadium fence. One spectator said: We enjoyed the cricket, but the streaker was the star of the show – he had the whole audience by his side. They even sang go-go-go! as he ran through the crowd and out of the ground. 5 One spectator said: ‘We enjoyed the cricket, but the streaker was the star of the show – he had the whole audience by his side’ Credit: AFP or Licensors 5 Howzat – the man obstructs the border fence and successfully evades the stewards Credit: Getty Images – Getty Comment DAVE KIDD Unskilled England humiliated on Indian Bunsen burner with one spinner and four No11’s TWO BAD England crash to beat in just TWO days against India after being eliminated for just 81 STRONG TEST India vs England Cricket FREE: Live stream, TV channel, start time and team news FAN POWER What capacity does the Narendra Modi stadium have? IN A SPIN England cricket matches 2021: live stream information, TV channel and test schedule Fans in the stands – packed because the largely Covid-free New Zealand has escaped lockdown curbs – pulled out their phones to capture video and photos of the streak show. A fan called Margaret during the match – who New Zealand won by four runs – tweeted: Brilliant game of cricket today. Had great seats, almost a lot of action including a streaker hopping over my shoulder to take to the field – loved it all! Streaker thwarted in an attempt to crash the Super Bowl DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or E-MAIL[email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos