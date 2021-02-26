Vanden remains undefeated in girls’ tennis – The Reporter





The girls’ team at Vanden High rolled to a 9-0 win over Will C. Wood on Wednesday to push its Monticello Empire League record to 4-0. All wins were in straight sets. Sasha Smith won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 singles went to Maya Khanna, 6-0, 6-1. Delaney Ramsell won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. Jasmine Yabut picked up number 4 singles 6-1, 6-0. No. 5 singles was won by Paige Van Pelt, 6-0, 6-0, and Camille Arca won at No. singles, 6-2, 6-0. Maritza Garcia-Jeanelle DelaCruz took number 1 in doubles, 6-0, 6-0. Hailey Lam-Danali Hardwick won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles, and Maia Larsen-Kaylani Payne won No. 3 doubles 6-0, 6-0. Vanden plays at Fairfield on Monday. Rodriguez 5, Vacaville 4 On Wednesday, the Vacaville Bulldogs tennis team fell at Rodriguez High against the Mustangs, 4-5. Nia Macay won for Vacaville in No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-1, while her teammate Katelyn Crismon won No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-3. The other Bulldog singles win came in at No. 6, with Lauren Hill winning 6-1, 6-4. Vacaville also won at number 3 in the doubles against Alyssa Juarique-Hadel Marini, 6-4, 7-5. Vacaville is now 1-2 in the MEL competition and will play at home against Armijo on Friday. Armijo 9, Fairfield 0 Armijo improved to 1-1 in MEL play with a 9-0 sweep at home over Fairfield. All wins were in straight sets. Faustina Wan won No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, while Flora Wan won No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 basehits went to Kennedie Edejer, 6-1, 6-0. Maria Farias won No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-0 and Lupe Hernandez took down No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-0. No. 6 singles went to Ria Patel, 6-0, 6-0. Mellissa Theodorus-Nicole Go won No. 1 in doubles, 6-0, 6-0. Armijo won number 2 and number 3 in doubles by forfeiting. Boys Cross Country Rodriguez 17, Will C. Wood 38 On Wednesday, Rodriguez beat Will C. Wood in Lagoon Valley Park 17-39. “After months and months of training in perfect weather, we were allowed to race in strong gusts of wind,” said Wood head coach Ray Hausler. “I felt bad for the children. It was so good working with another team, especially one as competitive as Rodriguez. Our kids were excited to race and performed very well. ” Evan Smith finished fourth ahead of Wood in the three-mile race in a time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds, ten seconds behind Rodriguez’s number 1 finisher David Watson. Wood took seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth places: Aaron Lee, 8:00 PM, Dakota Friend, 8:01 PM, Zane Johnson, 8:14 PM and Angelo Johnson, 8:42 PM. Vanden vs. Armijo, incomplete teams Neither school was able to deploy a complete team for the match. In cross country, a school must have at least five scoring team members to qualify as a team for team scoring purposes in a division. The three best runners in the three-mile race were Vanden’s Isaac Benitez, who won in 18 minutes and 54 seconds. Armijo’s Marcus Cunanan finished second in 19:12, while Vanden’s Isaiah Forrest finished third in 19:41. Girls Cross Country Rodriguez 18, Will C. Wood 44 At Lagoon Valley Park on Wednesday, Rodriguez defeated Wood, 18-44. Kaydence Garrison took third place for Wood in the three mile race in a time of 20 minutes and 59 seconds. Also scored for Wood Diana Luu, who finished in eighth place at 11:02 pm, Mariana Orta (10th, 11:49 pm), Carina Tupy (11th, 24:28) and Anahi Montano (12th, 24:39). Vanden vs. Armijo, incomplete teams Neither school was able to deploy a complete team for the match. In cross country, a school must have at least five scoring team members to qualify as a team for team scoring purposes in a division. Mariessa McLaughlin van Vanden won the three-mile race in 21 minutes and 58 seconds. Armijo took second, third and fourth place: Christina Leanos (24:46), Flor Martinez (28:17) and Leticia Mayorga (30:00).

